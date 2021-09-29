The Tom Brady-Richard Sherman Story You Have to Hear & Sherman's Possibility of Playing in New England | Carmen Catches Up

But Sherman hasn't actually been here a while – so you'll forgive him if he doesn't know the playbook after a day. That brings into question what a realistic timeframe is before we see him on the field in a Bucs' uniform.

"It's anybody's guess I need at least a week of practice to really hone things in and to play at the level I'm capable of," said Sherman. "I think it'd be foolish to expect me to come out this week and play at a super high level. If I did, it'd be another thing to chalk up as a cool thing I did, but I think the expectation is for me to train and to get in shape and to give me opportunity for the following game."

"Obviously, it's up to the staff," he continued. "And I don't think they would. I mean, I literally was learning to plays on the field today. So, it's going to take a second. I catch on really fast but it's still gonna take a second to get through the playbook and really feel comfortable."

"There'd be a bunch of guys hurt if he's out there this week, but we'll wait and see," said Bruce Arians.

-Sherman didn't know many of the young players he's now with in the secondary but one player he has had a relationship is Brady, who was his first call – before even the organization talked to Sherman about potentially joining the team. Brady reached out, according to Sherman, just to check in and say that there may be an offer coming his way because the two have a good relationship off the field, no matter how contentious it's been at times on it.

You, of course, remember the "You mad, bro?" moment after Sherman's Seahawks bested Brady's Patriots during the 2012 season. There were t-shirts made and everything – not that Brady would be caught donning one. What he does have, though, is a jersey of Sherman's after the two swapped a few years ago and this story is worth reading.