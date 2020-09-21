Top Three Takeaways from Panthers vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have their first win of 2020 and it came during their first game playing at home. Though there were unfortunately no Bucs fans there to hear it, there was plenty of cannonfire due to the Tampa Bay offense and a balanced attack that put up a total of 31 points on Sunday. Coupled with another stellar defensive effort, the Bucs slid past their division opponents to improve to 1-1 on the season so far.

More encouraging was the tangible improvement on both sides of the ball as compared to the first week of the season.

And while there were a ton of noteworthy individual performances to speak of, here are the top three overall takeaways from Sunday's victory.

1. Just listen to your coaches.

Following up a Week One defensive performance that limited the league's all-time leading passer to 160 yards, last season's leading receiver to just 17 yards on three catches and one of the league's most dynamic running backs to a career-low 1.3 yard per carry average, was always going to be tough. But according to Head Coach Bruce Arians and Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles, there were still things to work on.

"We can do a lot of things better," said Bowles. "We have to get turnovers, obviously. We can pressure the quarterback more, we can tackle better – there's a lot of things when you lose a ballgame that you have to get better at and we understand that as a group."

Well, message received. The Buccaneers finished the day with 5.0 sacks and four total takeaways. They also registered seven quarterback hits and 73 combined tackles. For reference, the Panthers' defense had 48 total tackles on the day.

Tampa Bay wasted no time, either. By the time the first half was over, the Bucs already had 3.0 sacks and two turnovers. What was even more encouraging was that those sacks and turnovers came from all levels of the defense. Safety Jordan Whitehead came up with the team's first pick of Bridgewater while rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. came up with the team's first sack on quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. It was a strip sack that popped the ball out, which outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul recovered in the first quarter.

"Our safeties have been playing great," said Arians following the game. "Jordan obviously had a great game today. Antoine Winfield, I said it before he's come in like a vet. He's been so impressive, and just having him and Jordan go back to back at strong [safety] and free [safety] has been such a plus for our defensive back core. It actually took us over that hump that we were missing last year, so having those two guys going back to back has been great for us."

The secondary wouldn't let up from there either as cornerback Carlton Davis intercepted Bridgewater for the second time just as the Panthers were driving with the opportunity to tie the game in the fourth quarter.

"Turnovers come in bunches – they're week-to-week," said Arians. "We had our hands on balls last week [and] we didn't catch them. I thought defensively we set the tone with this whole ballgame getting turnovers. I thought we were a little leaky in our run defense. But, that was a big interception to start the second half and we give it right back to them [and] let them back in the game. Carlton [Davis III] had a great interception to ice this thing with Leonard [Fournette's] run."

The secondary was also helpful in run support with both Davis and Whitehead recording tackles for loss. It complemented the effort from their front-seven counterparts with the Bucs registering a total of seven tackles for loss, while facing yet another dynamic pass-catching back in Christian McCaffrey.

And the defensive front came up big themselves. Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul recorded his second sack in as many weeks. Dating back to last season, he's had at least one sack in each of his last four games, which ties for the fourth-longest such streak since sacks became an official stat in 1982.

A week after Arians said he'd like to see more pressure come from the interior of the defensive line, defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh stepped up with 2.0 sacks. He now has 60.5 sacks in his career – the third-most by a defensive tackle since entering the league in 2010. It was his sixth-career game with 2.0-or-more sacks and first as a Buccaneer. Defensive lineman Will Gholston had two quarterback hits himself. Vea met McCaffrey in the backfield and dropped him for a loss of one on what ended up being a fruitless drive for the Panthers in the second quarter.

The guys who picked up the bulk of the work when it came to McCaffrey and other Carolina skill players were of course inside linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White. They combined for 24 tackles between them, with White registering 15, giving him back-to-back games with double-digit tackles. A career first.

Conversely, David did what David has done his entire career: force and recover fumbles. David punched the ball out from Carolina receiver Robby Anderson's hands in the third quarter and then recovered it himself, because of course he did. David leads all NFL players with 15 opponent fumble recoveries since he entered the league in 2012. He also ranks tied for fifth with 22 forced fumbles since 2012.