Top Three Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Seahawks

2. The pass rush was productive, despite injuries

Cornerback Carlton Davis suffered an injury in pregame. Outside linebacker Carl Nassib went down early with a groin injury. Fellow OLB and rookie Anthony Nelson went down a short time after that. Despite all of that, the Bucs were able to make Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson uncomfortable all day. Back-to-back plays got the takedowns started with Beau Allen and Shaq Barrett splitting one followed by Jason Pierre-Paul and Devin White splitting another a play later in the second quarter.

The Bucs finished with three sacks on the day, but even more impressively, recorded 11 total quarterback hits. In fact, in the fourth quarter, Pierre-Paul registered a quarterback hit and a pass defensed on a single play. That brings me to another aspect of the defense that was helped by the pass rush: the secondary. Wilson threw over double the amount of passes he did against Atlanta in Week Eight – completing 29 of 43 total attempts. Six of those attempts were batted down by the Bucs defense to help give Wilson his third-lowest completion rate of the season with 67%. Because Wilson was forced to get rid of the ball quicker with pressure breathing down his neck, players were able to get their hands in front of more balls – rookie Jamel Dean especially. After Davis went down, Seattle picked on the first-year player, who got his most work of the season. He ended up with four pass breakups to show for his effort and his coach had this to say following the game:

"He made some good plays, he made some bad plays," Head Coach Bruce Arians said of Dean's performance. "It was a big learning experience for him. It's the most he has played, just physically being tired."

Dean was one of at least five rookies on the field and one point for the Buccaneers, many getting work because of injuries like Davis's. Going against a playoff contender and veteran signal caller like Wilson will surely accelerate their learning curve as this relatively young team continues to develop and mature.