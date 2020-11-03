Top Three Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Giants

It was their second-straight road game in an empty stadium and if the 2020 season has taught us all anything: the game needs its fans. Not that we didn't know it before, but we've now heard multiple players talking about how they miss the energy fans bring to the stadiums each game – home or away. It's something these guys can feed off of and playing in front of supporters is something players take great pride in. Inside linebacker Lavonte David even said that the defense needs to work on starting faster and that not having the roar of the crowd makes a difference. And for the record, the defense did force a punt on the Giants' first drive of the game. It was a fumble that put them in scoring position right off the bat on the next series that helped New York to an early touchdown. The Bucs still gave up two fourth-down conversions late in the game, something that's uncharacteristic of a team that ranks in the top 10 in third-down defense. They held the Giants to just four of 11 third-down conversions Monday night. They also let up 101 yards on the ground, breaking their streak of holding 13 consecutive opponents to under 100 rushing yards. But keep in mind, letting up 101 yards per game would still rank them as the eighth-best rushing defense in the league. So no, it wasn't the 66 yards per game the Bucs had been averaging leading up to the game, but it still wasn't a bad performance. It just came at an inopportune time.