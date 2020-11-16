Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Top Three Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Panthers

The Buccaneers completed a season sweep of the Carolina Panthers for the first time since 2012. Here are a few notable things from the game.

Nov 16, 2020 at 03:29 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

TAWk10

The Buccaneers faced their second division opponent in as many weeks this past Sunday. They completed their series against the Saints and then the Panthers, with two very different results. Looking to bounce back from a primetime loss in Week Nine, the Buccaneers were able to cruise past the Panthers to a 46-23 victory in Charlotte. It was a tale of two halves, though. The two teams went into halftime tied at 17 apiece before the Buccaneer offense exploded, while the defense suffocated Carolina in all phases.

It was an encouraging game all around though, proving for the third time this season that the Bucs are capable of shaking off losses in convincing fashion. It came even after the team was delayed over seven hours the day before the game due to mechanical issues with the plane. They didn't arrive into their Charlotte hotel rooms until after midnight, with kickoff waiting just about 12 hours later. It meant no night meetings or last-minute preparations - but according to Head Coach Bruce Arians, it meant no excuses, either. Tampa Bay is now 7-3.

Let's take a look at some things that stood out from Sunday's win.

1. The offense put up a season high 46 points without even playing to their potential, thanks in large part to their run game.

Tight end Cameron Brate said on Monday that after the Week Nine loss to the Saints where the Bucs recorded just five rushing plays, running the football was a priority against Carolina this past Sunday. They had incorporated 'heavier' personnel sets into their game plan, which brought in multiple tight ends as a way of helping jumpstart the run game.

It worked.

Running back Ronald Jones was the main beneficiary, though Leonard Fournette also got in the mix. After a first series fumble, Jones regained his composure to the tune of 192 rushing yards, setting a career high and recording the most since 2015 when Doug Martin rushed for 235 against Philadelphia. Jones now has the fifth-highest rushing total in team history, tied with Errict Rhett in 1994.

It was the third-best performance by a running back this season, helped by an insane 98-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter. That ties with former linebacker Shelton Quarles for the longest score in team history and marks the longest offensive score by a Buccaneer ever.

It also came thanks to a couple good blocks by players not in their normal positions. With left guard Ali Marpet out, the Bucs slid center Ryan Jensen to left guard and brought in A.Q. Shipley at center. Yeah, the Bucs really attempted to prioritize the run with 2/5ths of their offensive line out of position.

That also worked.

And not only did the Buccaneers have 200 rushing yards, but they had over 300 passing yards, too. Brate himself had more targets and even caught a touchdown as quarterback Tom Brady spread the ball around to eight different receivers on the day. Wide receiver Mike Evans was another who found the end zone, giving him eight receiving touchdowns on the season now. That was his total for all of last season. Evans' eight touchdown receptions in 2020 are tied for the third-most in the NFL this season and tied for the 10th-most single-season receiving touchdowns in team history. He also caught his 500th pass in his 100th game, which is so satisfying to read and must be even more satisfying to accomplish. Evans is the only player in Bucs history to surpass 500 receptions.

Brady completed 28-of-39 passes in the game for 341 yards and four total touchdowns – he did that thing where he rushed into the end zone on a quarterback sneak again. That was his third this year. He's only ever had four rushing touchdowns in a season, which was in 2012. And Sunday marked Brady's 61st career game in which he threw for three-or-more touchdowns without throwing an interception, which continues to stand as the most in NFL history.

As a team, the Buccaneers outgained the Carolina Panthers by 357 yards – the best net-yardage differential in a game by a team this season and the best in franchise history. The team's 544 net yards of total offense are the fifth-most recorded in a game by any team this season and the third-most in team history. Oh yeah, and the Bucs didn't punt the entire game.

That works.

2. The defense improved in key areas.

All season the Buccaneers have stressed third down on both sides of the ball. And up until the last couple weeks, the Bucs' defense had been one of the best at limiting opponents' conversions. On Sunday, they got back to it, allowing the Panthers to convert just one of nine third-down attempts throughout the game, for an 11% conversion rate. They also got back to stuffing the run, allowing just 65 yards on the ground and maintaining their top-ranked rush defense.

And though one of the sacks on the day came from a wide receiver (nope, not a typo), the Bucs got credit for three sacks on the day and are now tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most sacks in the league with 32.0.

The defense also came up with another takeaway as outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul intercepted Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in the third quarter. It gives the Bucs' defense 17 takeaways this season – good for the best mark in the league.

They were also able to hold Carolina to under 200 yards of total offense. An overall impressive effort that gets even more stifling if you break it down further between the first quarter and the rest of the game. Tampa Bay allowed the Panthers to move pretty freely in the beginning, with Carolina accumulating 115 yards in the first quarter. While that wasn't ideal, what it means is that the Buccaneers only allowed 72 total offensive yards in the ensuing three quarters. That's not just on the ground. That's not just through the air. Total.

Carolina ran jus 47 offensive plays compared to the Bucs' 77. They had just 13 first downs compared to the Bucs' 30. And oh yeah, scored 23 points to the Bucs' 46, which in all honesty could have been a lot more.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Week Ten | Top Sights

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 10 matchup against Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Salute to Service captain's patch before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Salute to Service captain's patch before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' locker before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' locker before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Secondary logo patch before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Secondary logo patch before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - A general view before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - A general view before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wears Black Lives Matter cleats before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wears Black Lives Matter cleats before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32, Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, and Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32, Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, and Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - General Manager Jason Licht and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - General Manager Jason Licht and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Salute to Service decal before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Salute to Service decal before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Center A.Q. Shipley #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Center A.Q. Shipley #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Chapelle Russell #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Chapelle Russell #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Center A.Q. Shipley #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Center A.Q. Shipley #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18, Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18, Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Chapelle Russell #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Chapelle Russell #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Cornerback Ryan Smith #29, Safety Mike Edwards #32, Safety Jordan Whitehead #33, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14, and Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Cornerback Ryan Smith #29, Safety Mike Edwards #32, Safety Jordan Whitehead #33, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14, and Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Chapelle Russell #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Chapelle Russell #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28, Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28, Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Buccaneers fan after receiving a ball from Mike Evans during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Buccaneers fan after receiving a ball from Mike Evans during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs for a franchise record 98 yard touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
88 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs for a franchise record 98 yard touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs for a franchise record 98 yard touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
89 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs for a franchise record 98 yard touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs for a franchise record 98 yard touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs for a franchise record 98 yard touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
91 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66, Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66, Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
93 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians and Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after his franchise record 98 yard touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
94 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians and Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after his franchise record 98 yard touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
95 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates an interception during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
97 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates an interception during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers records his 500th reception during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
98 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers records his 500th reception during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stops a fake punt during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
99 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stops a fake punt during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 and Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
100 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 and Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
101 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
102 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
103 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
104 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
105 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
106 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
107 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
108 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a sack during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
109 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a sack during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
110 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
111 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 celebrates a touchdown with Tight End Antony Auclair #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
112 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 celebrates a touchdown with Tight End Antony Auclair #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 celebrates a touchdown with Tight End Antony Auclair #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
113 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 celebrates a touchdown with Tight End Antony Auclair #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
114 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 and Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
115 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 and Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
116 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
117 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
118 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
119 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 and Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
120 / 120

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 and Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

3. The Bucs need to start faster.

On that note, yes the Bucs scored 46 points but they converted just four of eight trips into the red zone into points. Of those trips, three resulted in field goals from inside 25 yards. Those easily could have, and probably should have, been touchdowns. The offense also committed a turnover on the its first series after the defense had shut down the Panthers' first drive. It was great to see how well the offense fared even without firing on all cylinders, though.

"We were down there [and] we've been great in goal-to-go [but] we kicked too many field goals again today when we had plays we could've executed and gotten more touchdowns," said Head Coach Bruce Arians following the interception by outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul. "There's always room for improvement, but I'm really, really pleased with that play and especially JPP's interception."

As mentioned above, the Bucs' defense took a quarter to get going. That's what has doomed the Bucs in some of their previous losses, though. Getting behind, whether it's because of turnovers or because the defense has given up early drives, the Bucs can't have that going forward.

But hey, always room for improvement right? And if the game in Carolina is any indication – the Bucs are still trending upward.

"The staff – we feel like we left 20 [points] out there, so I'm never satisfied," said Arians. "I was really, really happy to rush for 200 [yards]. I thought that was huge for us and the O-Line takes a lot of pride in that. The tight ends did a great job and the receivers [in run blocking]. Tom [Brady] played great and we still see where we can leave things out there and still get better."

Related Content

news

Top Three Takeaways from Saints vs. Buccaneers

It was a forgettable game on Sunday night against the Saints, but it came with lessons the Bucs are vowing to remember.
news

Top Three Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Giants

A win is a win, and that's what the Bucs left the Big Apple with after Monday Night Football against the New York Giants.
news

Top Three Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Raiders

The Buccaneers took down their second-straight top 10 offense on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. Let's see what we learned.
news

Top Three Takeaways from Packers vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers handed the Packers their first loss of 2020 behind a monster defensive effort and the cleanest game they've played all year.
news

Top Three Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Bears

It was Bucs beating Bucs with penalties on primetime. But the defense still managed to keep their team in the game.
news

Top Three Takeaways from Chargers vs. Buccaneers

The Bucs come away with their third-straight win over the Los Angeles Chargers and first in front of their home fans as they improve to 3-1 on the season.
news

Top Three Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Broncos

Going into Denver, the Buccaneers had only ever won at Mile High stadium once before. Quarterback Tom Brady, who has had his fair share of contests against the Broncos, had his worst road record against any team at 4-7. 
news

Top Three Takeaways from Panthers vs. Buccaneers

The Bucs snagged their first win in their home opener behind another great defensive effort and a more balanced offensive attack. 
news

Top Three Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Saints

The Buccaneers dropped their season opener in New Orleans but showed the potential for what the team could be as the season goes on.
news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine Tracker: Defensive Backs

The fourth and final night of the NFL Scouting Combine took place on Sunday in Indianapolis with cornerbacks and safeties taking the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine Tracker: Defensive Line, Linebackers

Day Three of on-field drills at the NFL Scouting Combine happened Saturday night and was our first look at the defensive prospects of this year's draft class.

Advertising