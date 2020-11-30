Top Three Takeaways from Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

1. The Bucs held up in the red zone and in third-down defense.

Head Coach Bruce Arians said Monday, and really all week leading up to the game, you have to pick your poison when it comes to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He is a human cheat code. Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles said his defensive backs, especially, would have to 'plaster' because let's face it, the play may look over for a normal quarterback, but Mahomes isn't a normal quarterback. The play is over when the ball is on the ground in some form or fashion and not a moment before.

"Hindsight's always 20-20 – the zone coverage, they were hitting a little bit in RPOs (run-pass options), so you've got to pick your poison with that guy," said Arians about the defensive effort. "I was really proud – I thought the defense adjusted really well in the second half."

Even before the second-half adjustments, the Bucs were stingy on third-down and inside the red zone. The very first possession of the game, the Chiefs seemed destined to get into the end zone, driving down the field in four plays and helped by back-to-back Bucs penalties. But three plays in a goal-to-go situation, two of which were from the one-yard line, and Kansas City would instead settle for a field goal. That kept up the entire game, with the Chiefs converting zero of their three trips into the red zone. The Bucs currently rank in the top 10 in goal to go defense on the season. They were also able to hold the Chiefs to a 50% third-down conversion rate for the entirety of the game – and this is the team that converts third down at the best rate in the league.

Mahomes was sacked twice after only taking 13.0 sacks all year. He was also pressured into throws that resulted in two picks that were negated by penalties, unfortunately. But the Bucs' defense did cause Mahomes to lose a fumble for the first time in 2020, gifting the offense with an extra possession in the first half. It added to the Bucs' total of 20 takeaways this season, which ranks second and only one behind the Pittsburgh Steelers. What's more, is that the Bucs are tied with the Steelers for the most points off takeaways this season, the defense helping to put 85 points on the board. On Sunday, it was a sack-fumble from outside linebacker Shaq Barrett, who leads the league in such plays since he got to the Bucs in 2019 with eight. It pushes Barrett's sack total to 6.0 this year. He still has the lead in that stat with 25.5 in that same span. Jason Pierre-Paul was the other Buccaneer to nab a sack on Mahomes, increasing his season total so far to a team-leading 8.5, which ranks as the fifth most in the league this season. He's only one off of Myles Garrett and Trey Hendrickson, who lead the league with 9.5. The Bucs are currently tied for the third-most sacks of any team in the league with 34.0. JPP's sack came in the second half, when Mahomes was decidedly less effective than he had been in the first; a testament to those aforementioned adjustments. Where Mahomes had 354 yards passing in the first half, he had 102 in the second half. The Chiefs offense also slowed, putting 10 points on the board in the second half. Not the typical performance for the league's most potent offense – once the Bucs figured them out.

And there's no doubt that the Bucs need to start faster. Arians mentioned as much on Monday.