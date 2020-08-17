This Week in Buccaneers Training Camp, Aug. 17-23

Prior to this week, the Buccaneers have had only two practices at which the offense and defense could oppose each other – on the most recent Friday and Sunday – and, again, those were not conducted in pads. Now the real competition begin and all eyes will be on the Buccaneers' new quarterback, ﻿Tom Brady﻿, already an NFL legend after 20 years and six Super Bowl titles in New England. For the first time in two decades, Brady has had to learn new terminology and absorb a brand new playbook, but Arians said that Brady, "is where he needs to be" for the start of camp practices.

That said, Arians will be watching Brady closely (of course), to see just how far along he is in the transition to a new huddle.

"[I want to see him] just playing fast, looking like everybody else," said Arians. "He knows what he's doing, but now the speed of it's going to pick up for the first time for him. So, just seeing how he processes information, the Xs and Os, and we'll find out what he knows and doesn't know at a much higher pace. We haven't gone against our defense and we're a very complicated team defensively, so it'll be a lot of fun for him."