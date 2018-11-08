What the World Was Like When Ryan Fitzpatrick and Alex Smith Entered the League and Defenses Get their Due from Mike Evans | Carmen Catches Up

-Wide receiver DeSean Jackson will be a captain for this weekend's game against his former team. The team has five consistent captains and one rotating captain each week. Jackson will be the rotating captain as he goes against his former team. Before Jackson came to Tampa Bay in 2017, he had been with Washington for three seasons. He still has relationships with a good amount of guys on the current team and is looking forward to going against them on Sunday at home.

"I've got a great relationship with all [those] dudes from Josh Norman to 'Swag' (D.J. Swearinger Sr.) to Quinton Dunbar," Jackson said. "All them are great friends of mine. It'll be a great opportunity to go play against some familiar faces and talk some smack. In between the white lines, no friends. After the game, maybe before the game, we can talk a little bit, but I between that line, I just want to win."

Jackson was familiar with Washington even before he played there, spending six years with the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles. He has the second-most touchdowns against any single opponent against Washington with five, behind only his six he's had against the New York Giants. Jackson seems to play well when it's personal and this game will be for him.

-This year more than any other seems to have seen an offensive explosion across the league. It's all anyone can talk about. And sure, it's easy to talk about the creativity coming out, the ridiculous numbers quarterbacks are putting up and press replay on every impossible one-handed catch receivers these days are making. But what about the defenses?

Defenses react to what the opposing offense is showing. Therefore, as offenses start to ramp up, so will defensive efforts. And the Bucs have gone against some great defenses and are about to face another one when Washington comes in town this weekend. Just ask wide receiver Mike Evans.

"Really good secondary," Evans said of the Washington secondary. "Really good front [seven]. I feel like each defense that we've been playing this year are really good defenses even though it's been an offensive year this year. People are sleeping on the defense that's being played. Guys are making big plays, but there's some really good defenses and we've been playing a lot of them."