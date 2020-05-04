Did You Just Make a Plan to Make a Plan? What We Know About the NFL Schedule Release | Carmen Catches Up

**Bonus points if anyone knows which movie the first part of the headline is from.

-The NFL announced it plans to release the schedule, including preseason games this week. It will be unveiled Thursday and a reveal show breaking down the entire 256-game schedule by division will air on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET. The delay in the schedule release, which usually comes out in April, is to allow for a number of tweaks and contingency plans that are being put into the schedule should the season be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. But as of right now, the league is planning to start the 2020 season on time, beginning with its opener on September 10 and concluding with Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay on February 7, according to NFL Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs Brian McCarthy.

One change that was confirmed on Monday was that there will be no NFL International Series games played and all games during the upcoming season will be played in the United States. Just last year, the Bucs took part in the series, crossing the pond and hosting the Carolina Panthers in London's new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Games were also played at London's Wembley Stadium, as they have been for years, as well as Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Provided that the season isn't shortened, the Bucs are scheduled to host the Rams, Chargers, Chiefs, Packers, Vikings, and all of their divisional opponents at home. They will be visiting the Giants, Lions, Bears, Raiders and Broncos in addition to their NFC South rivals on the road. Here's to hoping for earlier games for the Bears, Giants and Broncos.

-Bleacher Report is dubbing the Bucs' offense as one of Brady's best supporting casts already. Before new quarterback Tom Brady has even stepped on the field with his new teammates, he's already widely thought to be surrounded with some of the best offensive weapons he's ever had in his career. Yes, including the 2007 Patriots team.

In 2007, Brady had Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss as well as slot receiver Wes Welker on that team with him. Oh, and that team also went undefeated in the regular season. But the 2020 Bucs are being put right up against that team and though Bleacher Report has the 2007 Patriots winning by a slim margin, it's close.

"Ultimately, the Patriots won because they had proven veterans (Stallworth and Faulk) in positions where the Buccaneers have rookies (Johnson and Vaughn), not because there's all that vast of a difference between skill-position depth charts of the two teams," the article read.

The article also didn't take into account payers like Cam Brate, who the Patriots didn't have a comparison for, having only two main tight ends that had already won their respective battles.