Bucs Have Depth Options at 'Thin' Positions

Daniels was an undrafted free agent out of Charleston a year ago who got into two games but only saw a handful of snaps. Bell was a seventh-round pick of, coincidentally, the Raiders in 2019 whom the Bucs nabbed for their practice squad in November. Divinity, a standout on LSU's great defense, is an undrafted rookie along with Wagner's Cam Gill and East Tennessee State's Nasir Player. They'll all try to use the Bucs' abbreviated training camp to land on the active roster. However, Arians hints at another way to distribute some pass-rushing reps – use their starting inside linebackers.

David has shown the ability to get to the passer in the past, with 7.0 sacks in 2013 and another 5.0 in 2016. He has 22.5 sacks over eight years, which is quite good for an off-ball linebacker. Of course, those weren't necessarily edge-rushing snaps; David is a very good blitzer. White might be that, too, but Arians thinks he could also line up on the end of the line from time to time.

"Devin White, just continue to [grow]," said Arians. "Use his speed, maybe a counter move. I think he's working on some stuff for if we stick him out on the edge and let him come, he knows what he's doing."

On the other side of the trench, the Buccaneers have a promising starting five, including the presumptive right tackle, first-round draft pick Tristan Wirfs. There is depth at tackle, too, with former Colt Joe Haeg and one of last year's reserves, Josh Wells. Those two have 46 NFL starts between them. In contrast, the Buccaneers do not have much starting experience behind the interior-line trio of center Ryan Jensen and guards Ali Marpet and Alex Cappa.

The Buccaneers six reserve centers and guards have combined to play in 15 NFL games with two starts. Both of those starts belong to Anthony Fabiano, who saw a little action with Cleveland in 2016 and Indy in 2017. Fabiano spent the second half of last season on the Bucs' practice squad. The team's primary interior-line reserve from last year was veteran Earl Watford, who was not re-signed. Fabiano and Aaron Stinnie front a group that includes one undrafted free agent from last year (Zack Bailey) and three from this year (Zach Shackelford, John Molchon and Nick Leverett).

But, again, Arians has seen many of these players in action on the practice field and has reason to believe they can form the interior-line depth his team needs.

"Again, I'm anxious to see the guys that we're bringing in - Molchon Shackelford. Aaron Stinnie's a kid that really came on for us last year – I really liked him. [We're] working him as a snapper and a guard. We still have Ali, who could play center, Bailey, who was doing great until he broke his foot last year. He's a big strong kid. We've got some kids in there that I really like and am really anxious to see. Again, we need to get them in pads so they can do their thing."