Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020 08:00 AM

Bucs Have Depth Options at 'Thin' Positions

The Buccaneers may not have much experience behind their starters at outside linebacker and interior offensive line, but they have a number of candidates at both spots that they find promising

Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, like every team in the NFL, will have about two weeks of full-speed workouts before they have to suit up for the regular season. That will obviously be a challenge for every player and coach, but it might be particularly difficult for the men in the trenches.

"I think [the issues are] both lines of scrimmage – the offensive line and defensive line not being able to work on pad level," said Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians on Tuesday. "We're going to have 14 days in pads; that is not a lot of time to get ready to play in a ballgame against really quality opponents, but we're going to have to get it done."

That reality complicates a couple of key issues facing the Buccaneers as they prepare to return to the field. By most accounts, Tampa Bay's 2020 depth chart is strong at most spots and absolutely loaded at some. If one is looking for potential concerns, however, there are two areas that appear to be top-heavy but lacking in experienced depth: edge rusher and interior offensive line.

At the former position, the Buccaneers could hardly be more set for the starting lineup. Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett is the reigning NFL sack king and his counterpart, Jason Pierre-Paul was a pass-rushing monster down the stretch after returning from a neck injury. Those two combined for 28.0 sacks, more than any other pair of teammates in the NFL.

PHOTOS: Tom Brady, QBs and Bucs Rookies Report to Training Camp

View photos of Bucs quarterbacks and rookies reporting to training camp.

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receives his contact tracing tag prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 34

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receives his contact tracing tag prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receives his contact tracing tag prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 34

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receives his contact tracing tag prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 34

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 34

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 34

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 34

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 34

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 34

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 34

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 34

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 34

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 34

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers completes his thermal screening as he arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 34

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers completes his thermal screening as he arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receives his contact tracing tag as he arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 34

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receives his contact tracing tag as he arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receives his contact tracing tag as he arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 34

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receives his contact tracing tag as he arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 34

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 34

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 34

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 34

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receives his contact tracing tag as he arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 34

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receives his contact tracing tag as he arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Players receive their contact tracing tag as they arrive to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 34

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Players receive their contact tracing tag as they arrive to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 34

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Running Back Raymond Calais #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receives his contact tracing tag as he arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 34

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Running Back Raymond Calais #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receives his contact tracing tag as he arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Running Back Raymond Calais #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receives his contact tracing tag as he arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 34

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Running Back Raymond Calais #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receives his contact tracing tag as he arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Running Back Raymond Calais #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receives his contact tracing tag as he arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 34

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Running Back Raymond Calais #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receives his contact tracing tag as he arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Running Back Raymond Calais #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receives his contact tracing tag as he arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 34

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Running Back Raymond Calais #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receives his contact tracing tag as he arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 (L) and Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 (R) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers complete their health assesments before entering AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 34

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 (L) and Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 (R) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers complete their health assesments before entering AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Cornerback Parnell Motley #39 and Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrive to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 34

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Cornerback Parnell Motley #39 and Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrive to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Cornerback Parnell Motley #39 and Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrive to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 34

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Cornerback Parnell Motley #39 and Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrive to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Michael Divinity #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 34

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Michael Divinity #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Michael Divinity #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 34

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Michael Divinity #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 34

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Guard Nick Leveret #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 34

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Guard Nick Leveret #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Guard Nick Leveret #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 34

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2020 - Guard Nick Leveret #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to AdventHealth Training Center prior to 2020 Training Camp. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Both Pierre-Paul and Barrett like to be on the field for as many snaps as possible, but the edge rush position is usually a rotation. Last year's primary third man in that rotation was Carl Nassib, who is now with the Oakland Raiders. Without him, the Buccaneers have seven other outside linebackers listed on their roster, and they have combined for 11 NFL games, one start and zero sacks. Three of them are undrafted rookies. None came into the league as a first or second-day draft pick.

Nevertheless, Arians thinks the Buccaneers have what they need to fill out the rotation alongside Barrett and Pierre-Paul. He's particularly eager to see what Anthony Nelson, a fourth-round draft pick out of Iowa a year ago, can do. Nelson was slowed for much of his rookie season with a significant hamstring injury. He is the leading candidate to step into Nassib's role.

"I'm very comfortable with the pass-rush," said Arians. "I think Anthony Nelson was slowed down a little bit last year with his knee, but he showed a lot of good stuff in practice and then when he was in the games, he was very solid. We've got some young kids I'm really anxious to see: Kazhin Daniels, Quinton Bell, some guys who have got a lot of speed off the edge – [Michael] Divinity, some of these young guys coming in. I'm anxious to get them out there and see what they can do. We need Lavonte [David] and Devin [White] to continue to grow as pass-rushers. I think that part of it is fine."

View the Bucs Roster in Photos

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster as it currently stands.

S Andrew Adams
1 / 87

S Andrew Adams

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Antony Auclair
2 / 87

TE Antony Auclair

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Zack Bailey
3 / 87

G Zack Bailey

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Shaquil Barrett
4 / 87

OLB Shaquil Barrett

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB Kendell Beckwith
5 / 87

LB Kendell Beckwith

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Quinton Bell
6 / 87

OLB Quinton Bell

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB Tom Brady
7 / 87

QB Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Cameron Brate
8 / 87

TE Cameron Brate

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Raymond Calais
9 / 87

RB Raymond Calais

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Alex Cappa
10 / 87

G Alex Cappa

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ILB Jack Cichy
11 / 87

ILB Jack Cichy

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Kahzin Daniels
12 / 87

OLB Kahzin Daniels

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ILB Lavonte David
13 / 87

ILB Lavonte David

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Carlton Davis
14 / 87

CB Carlton Davis

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DT Khalil Davis
15 / 87

DT Khalil Davis

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Noah Dawkins
16 / 87

ILB Noah Dawkins

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Jamel Dean
17 / 87

CB Jamel Dean

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Michael Divinity
18 / 87

OLB Michael Divinity

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S D'Cota Dixon
19 / 87

S D'Cota Dixon

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Mike Edwards
20 / 87

S Mike Edwards

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Justin Evans
21 / 87

S Justin Evans

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Mike Evans
22 / 87

WR Mike Evans

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
C Anthony Fabiano
23 / 87

C Anthony Fabiano

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR John Franklin
24 / 87

WR John Franklin

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
K Elliott Fry
25 / 87

K Elliott Fry

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Blaine Gabbert
26 / 87

QB Blaine Gabbert

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
K Matt Gay
27 / 87

K Matt Gay

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DE William Gholston
28 / 87

DE William Gholston

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Cam Gill
29 / 87

OLB Cam Gill

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Chris Godwin
30 / 87

WR Chris Godwin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Cyril Grayson
31 / 87

WR Cyril Grayson

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB Ryan Griffin
32 / 87

QB Ryan Griffin

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Rob Gronkowski
33 / 87

TE Rob Gronkowski

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
T Joe Haeg
34 / 87

T Joe Haeg

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Javon Hagan
35 / 87

S Javon Hagan

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DB Deiondre' Hall
36 / 87

DB Deiondre' Hall

Ryan Kang/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE O.J. Howard
37 / 87

TE O.J. Howard

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Tanner Hudson
38 / 87

TE Tanner Hudson

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR John Hurst
39 / 87

WR John Hurst

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
C Ryan Jensen
40 / 87

C Ryan Jensen

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Tyler Johnson
41 / 87

WR Tyler Johnson

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Ronald Jones II
42 / 87

RB Ronald Jones II

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Travis Jonsen
43 / 87

WR Travis Jonsen

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL Jeremiah Ledbetter
44 / 87

DL Jeremiah Ledbetter

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Jordan Leggett
45 / 87

TE Jordan Leggett

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Nick Leverett
46 / 87

G Nick Leverett

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB T.J. Logan
47 / 87

RB T.J. Logan

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Ali Marpet
48 / 87

G Ali Marpet

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Codey McElroy
49 / 87

TE Codey McElroy

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Jaydon Mickens
50 / 87

WR Jaydon Mickens

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Herb Miller
51 / 87

CB Herb Miller

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Scotty Miller
52 / 87

WR Scotty Miller

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ILB Kevin Minter
53 / 87

ILB Kevin Minter

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Bryant Mitchell
54 / 87

WR Bryant Mitchell

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G John Molchon
55 / 87

G John Molchon

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Parnell Motley
56 / 87

CB Parnell Motley

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting
57 / 87

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Anthony Nelson
58 / 87

OLB Anthony Nelson

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches
59 / 87

DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL Patrick O'Connor
60 / 87

DL Patrick O'Connor

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Dare Ogunbowale
61 / 87

RB Dare Ogunbowale

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Josh Pearson
62 / 87

WR Josh Pearson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul
63 / 87

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
P Bradley Pinion
64 / 87

P Bradley Pinion

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Nasir Player
65 / 87

OLB Nasir Player

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL Benning Potoa'e
66 / 87

DL Benning Potoa'e

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Chapelle Russell
67 / 87

OLB Chapelle Russell

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Spencer Schnell
68 / 87

WR Spencer Schnell

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OT Brad Seaton
69 / 87

OT Brad Seaton

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
C Zach Shackelford
70 / 87

C Zach Shackelford

Michael Thomas/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Reid Sinnett
71 / 87

QB Reid Sinnett

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Donovan Smith
72 / 87

T Donovan Smith

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Ryan Smith
73 / 87

CB Ryan Smith

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DB M.J. Stewart
74 / 87

DB M.J. Stewart

Scott Audette/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Aaron Stinnie
75 / 87

G Aaron Stinnie

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DT Ndamukong Suh
76 / 87

DT Ndamukong Suh

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LS Zach Triner
77 / 87

LS Zach Triner

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn
78 / 87

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Vita Vea
79 / 87

DT Vita Vea

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Aca'Cedric Ware
80 / 87

RB Aca'Cedric Ware

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Justin Watson
81 / 87

WR Justin Watson

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OT Josh Wells
82 / 87

OT Josh Wells

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ILB Devin White
83 / 87

ILB Devin White

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Jordan Whitehead
84 / 87

S Jordan Whitehead

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Mazzi Wilkins
85 / 87

CB Mazzi Wilkins

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Antoine Winfield Jr.
86 / 87

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Tristan Wirfs
87 / 87

T Tristan Wirfs

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Daniels was an undrafted free agent out of Charleston a year ago who got into two games but only saw a handful of snaps. Bell was a seventh-round pick of, coincidentally, the Raiders in 2019 whom the Bucs nabbed for their practice squad in November. Divinity, a standout on LSU's great defense, is an undrafted rookie along with Wagner's Cam Gill and East Tennessee State's Nasir Player. They'll all try to use the Bucs' abbreviated training camp to land on the active roster. However, Arians hints at another way to distribute some pass-rushing reps – use their starting inside linebackers.

David has shown the ability to get to the passer in the past, with 7.0 sacks in 2013 and another 5.0 in 2016. He has 22.5 sacks over eight years, which is quite good for an off-ball linebacker. Of course, those weren't necessarily edge-rushing snaps; David is a very good blitzer. White might be that, too, but Arians thinks he could also line up on the end of the line from time to time.

"Devin White, just continue to [grow]," said Arians. "Use his speed, maybe a counter move. I think he's working on some stuff for if we stick him out on the edge and let him come, he knows what he's doing."

On the other side of the trench, the Buccaneers have a promising starting five, including the presumptive right tackle, first-round draft pick Tristan Wirfs. There is depth at tackle, too, with former Colt Joe Haeg and one of last year's reserves, Josh Wells. Those two have 46 NFL starts between them. In contrast, the Buccaneers do not have much starting experience behind the interior-line trio of center Ryan Jensen and guards Ali Marpet and Alex Cappa.

The Buccaneers six reserve centers and guards have combined to play in 15 NFL games with two starts. Both of those starts belong to Anthony Fabiano, who saw a little action with Cleveland in 2016 and Indy in 2017. Fabiano spent the second half of last season on the Bucs' practice squad. The team's primary interior-line reserve from last year was veteran Earl Watford, who was not re-signed. Fabiano and Aaron Stinnie front a group that includes one undrafted free agent from last year (Zack Bailey) and three from this year (Zach Shackelford, John Molchon and Nick Leverett).

But, again, Arians has seen many of these players in action on the practice field and has reason to believe they can form the interior-line depth his team needs.

"Again, I'm anxious to see the guys that we're bringing in - Molchon Shackelford. Aaron Stinnie's a kid that really came on for us last year – I really liked him. [We're] working him as a snapper and a guard. We still have Ali, who could play center, Bailey, who was doing great until he broke his foot last year. He's a big strong kid. We've got some kids in there that I really like and am really anxious to see. Again, we need to get them in pads so they can do their thing."

That day is coming soon…and the start of the regular season will follow very soon after that. The Buccaneers have a lot to sort out at the edge rusher and interior offensive line positions, but at least they believe they have some promising candidates at both spots.

Related Content

Camp Countdown: Predicting the Third Receiver
news

Camp Countdown: Predicting the Third Receiver

You've got a lock on who the top two receivers are, but that third spot is up for grabs. Who do we think will end up filling it?
Arians: Tom Brady is 'Ahead of the Curve' in Mastering Bucs Offense
news

Arians: Tom Brady is 'Ahead of the Curve' in Mastering Bucs Offense

Head Coach Bruce Arians gave insight on Tuesday to how well new quarterback Tom Brady has adapted to his new home – and his new system – along with what his biggest concern is right now ahead of a very unorthodox preseason.
Bucs Officially Sign All 2020 Draft Picks
news

Bucs Officially Sign All 2020 Draft Picks

With most of the Bucs' 2020 draftees finally entering team headquarters, the team quickly took care of the business of getting all seven officially signed to their first contracts on Tuesday
Bucs Rookies and Quarterbacks Report to AdventHealth Training Center
news

Bucs Rookies and Quarterbacks Report to AdventHealth Training Center

The two groups are the first to be welcomed inside the building as they undergo physicals to mark their start of 2020 training camp.
Camp Countdown: Hardest Absence to Overcome
news

Camp Countdown: Hardest Absence to Overcome

At some point, every NFL team has to get by without a key contributor or two, and today we're wondering what would be the most difficult such absence for Tampa Bay to weather in 2020.
Tom Brady Has Officially Entered the Building and Put Some Respect on Lavonte David's Name | Carmen Catches Up
news

Tom Brady Has Officially Entered the Building and Put Some Respect on Lavonte David's Name | Carmen Catches Up

Quarterbacks and rookies reported to AdventHealth Training Center today for their physicals, marking the first time new quarterback Tom Brady entered the building as a Buccaneer. Plus, Lavonte David makes the NFL Top 100… but there's a catch.
Camp Countdown: Fastest Start
news

Camp Countdown: Fastest Start

We talked about who may face the biggest challenge heading into the 2020 season, especially amidst the coronavirus pandemic, but now let's flip the coin. Which unit could get off to the fastest start in camp?
NFL-NFLPA Reach Agreement Allowing On-Time Start to Training Camp
news

NFL-NFLPA Reach Agreement Allowing On-Time Start to Training Camp

The agreement on amendments to the CBA due to COVID-19 gives the go-ahead for teams across the league to open training camps on time.
Camp Countdown: Toughest Challenge
news

Camp Countdown: Toughest Challenge

The pandemic-altered landscape of training camp and the start of the 2020 NFL season will bring new tests to everyone involved, but some players on the Bucs roster will face steeper challenges.
Camp Countdown: Smoothest Transitions
news

Camp Countdown: Smoothest Transitions

Rookies are scheduled to report today after a very unconventional offseason. Who will have the smoothest transition among the Bucs' 2020 draft picks at the next level?
Camp Countdown: Undrafted Rookies to Watch
news

Camp Countdown: Undrafted Rookies to Watch

With training camp just around the corner and players eventually returning to the practice field, we're counting down the days to football with 10 burning questions about the Bucs and their upcoming camp.

