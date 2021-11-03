Bruce Arians: Bucs Look to Improve 'Discipline' over the Bye Week | Carmen Catches Up

-Wide receiver Chris Godwin won the Angry Scepter for his stiff arm of Saints defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson on his way to a 25-yard gain in Sunday's game. Twenty-one of those yards came after the catch, oh by the way. It was the first of eight catches Godwin would have on the day. In fact, 84 of his 140 receiving yards in the game came after the catch, none more impressive than turning a six-yard pass into a 44-yard gain in the third quarter that set up a touchdown a few plays later.