Bruce Arians, Tom Brady, Tristan Wirfs Give their Thoughts on the Bucs Scrimmage | Carmen Catches Up

"I love the idea of practicing in the stadium," said Brady. "You get the proportions, you envision plays that you make in practice happening in the game. For example, you throw a touchdown in the corner of the end zone [in practice], [then] you're on the first [or] second drive of the game and you're going toward that end zone and coach calls that play. I remember a lot of practice touchdowns in end zones in the stadium. I think we got to the point where the stadium wasn't that big of a deal. It was kind of like another great place for us to go perform. Then you add the crowd in and that's what makes the real excitement, the energy and so forth. I really think there's a value of going in there, feeling it out, seeing where the sun hits. [For a] 1 o'clock game, which side do we want to be on if we're kicking off [or] if we're receiving the ball, which routes you can throw into the sun. All those things are really important any time you are getting accustomed to a stadium. When it becomes your own stadium, you have more knowledge about your stadium than any other team, which hopefully you can use to your advantage."