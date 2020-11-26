Buccaneers Give Thanks by Giving Back for Thanksgiving | Carmen Catches Up

Big guys, big hearts. That's the case for multiple Buccaneers players who are using the holiday season as an opportunity to give back to their communities. Thanksgiving, especially, combines some of NFL players' favorite things: food and football.

This year, guys like Lavonte David, Will Gholston and the entire Bucs offensive line are making sure families both here in Tampa Bay and in their hometowns aren't going without either – even though many have had to work around COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines. It's a good reminder that though things may look different this year, we all have plenty to be grateful for.