Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Buccaneers Give Thanks by Giving Back for Thanksgiving | Carmen Catches Up

It’s a special Thanksgiving edition of Carmen Catches Up, highlighting all the ways Bucs players are giving back this holiday.

Nov 26, 2020 at 07:56 AM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

CCU-11.26

Big guys, big hearts. That's the case for multiple Buccaneers players who are using the holiday season as an opportunity to give back to their communities. Thanksgiving, especially, combines some of NFL players' favorite things: food and football.

This year, guys like Lavonte David, Will Gholston and the entire Bucs offensive line are making sure families both here in Tampa Bay and in their hometowns aren't going without either – even though many have had to work around COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines. It's a good reminder that though things may look different this year, we all have plenty to be grateful for.

-The offensive line put on their annual Turkey Time with the O-line event this past week. In its 14th year, the event fed more families than ever before after 75 Buccaneers staff members distributed 1,100 Thanksgiving meals to local families. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Social Justice Fund also provided a matching grant of $41,000 to go towards Feeding Tampa Bay and their more than 550 agency pantries around the community. The players, though they couldn't participate in person due to COVID-19 restrictions, sent video messages to every family who attended.

-Inside linebacker Lavonte David gave out turkey dinners on his own back in his hometown of Miami. He distributed baskets that included a turkey and four sides to 200 families through his Lavonte's Legends Foundation at his old high school, Miami Northwestern this past Saturday.

-Defensive Lineman Will Gholston did the same not only in his hometown of Detroit, but here in Tampa as well, in partnership with the Crossover Church Mega Food Pantry. Over 1800 turkeys were distributed, along with personalized cards from the Gholston family, between Tampa and Detroit thanks to the big Bucs defensive lineman and his big heart.

-Two newcomers to the Tampa community teamed up to hand out meals to over 500 families in the area. Those two were running backs LeSean McCoy and Leonard Fournette. They partnered with Feeding Tampa Bay and Boston Market to give out boxes of meals that were distributed by volunteers as part of the University of South Florida Mega Food Pantry.

-Safety Andrew Adams teamed up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay to personally deliver Thanksgiving dinners to local families in need (with proper mask wearing, of course). He spent some time with two program participants on Tuesday and later said they "made his day" in a post to Instagram.

Bucs Tweet of the Day:

Related Content

news

Defending Patrick Mahomes & Which Buccaneers Lead in Pro Bowl Voting | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers are facing one of the most unique players in the NFL this weekend and two players lead their respective position groups in Pro Bowl voting so far.
news

It's Just 'a Series of One-Game Seasons' Says Tom Brady | Carmen Catches Up

The veteran quarterback has been here before and he's offering his perspective on the Bucs' postseason aspirations.
news

The NFL Will Operate Under 'Intensive Protocols' Going Forward & Where the Bucs Stand According to Lavonte David | Carmen Catches Up

All 32 teams will adhere to the COVID-19 Intensive Protocol starting this coming Saturday and inside linebacker Lavonte David gives his thoughts on where the Buccaneers stand through Week 10.
news

What's Different with Carolina & Blinding Lights Coming to Raymond James Stadium | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers will play the Panthers for the second and final time this season on Sunday, what can coaches and players expect out of Carolina in Week 10? Plus, Super Bowl LV is getting a Starboy halftime performer.
news

'Flexible' Offensive Identity is the Goal & How Chris Godwin Feels About His Role | Carmen Catches Up

What Bruce Arians has to say about the team's offensive identity, what wide receivers coach Kevin Garver thinks of his players' mindset and the way Chris Godwin sees the talent in the wide receiver room.
news

Bucs Turn the Page on SNF, Look Toward Next Divisional Opponent | Carmen Catches Up

The Bucs had 24 hours to learn from their mistakes against New Orleans – now it's time to get ready for another NFC South opponent.
news

What to Expect from Chris Godwin on Sunday & What the Saints Are Saying | Carmen Catches Up

Head Coach Bruce Arians is optimistic that wide receiver Chris Godwin will be available for Sunday's game, outside linebacker Shaq Barrett talks about what's working so well for the defense & what the Saints are saying ahead of the divisional rematch.
news

The Saints' Greatest Threat & What's Different About the Bucs This Time | Carmen Catches Up

Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles and defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh talk about the greatest threat within the New Orleans offense while Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich discuss what's different about the Bucs as they face the Saints for the second and final time this season.
news

Bucs Complete Trifecta of POTW Awards & Bruce Arians Calls Devin White the 'Catalyst' of the Defense | Carmen Catches Up

Ryan Succop won Special Teams Player of the Week after his perfect performance on Monday Night Football and Bruce Arians talks the impact Devin White has on the defense.
news

Bucs Defense Says 'Boo' & a Rookie OL Showdown | Carmen Catches Up

Happy Halloween, Bucs fans. As opposing offenses will tell you, this Bucs' defense can have you seeing ghosts.
news

JPP Is Pumped to Face His Former Team & Bucs Aren't Living Off the Hype | Carmen Catches Up

I'm two-for-two in incorporating hip-hop lyrics into my headlines this week and today we heard from JPP about facing the New York Giants and what Head Coach Bruce Arians thinks about the hype surrounding the team.

Advertising