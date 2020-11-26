Buccaneers Give Thanks by Giving Back for Thanksgiving | Carmen Catches Up

Big guys, big hearts. That's the case for multiple Buccaneers players who are using the holiday season as an opportunity to give back to their communities. Thanksgiving, especially, combines some of NFL players' favorite things: food and football.
This year, guys like Lavonte David, Will Gholston and the entire Bucs offensive line are making sure families both here in Tampa Bay and in their hometowns aren't going without either – even though many have had to work around COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines. It's a good reminder that though things may look different this year, we all have plenty to be grateful for.
-The offensive line put on their annual Turkey Time with the O-line event this past week. In its 14th year, the event fed more families than ever before after 75 Buccaneers staff members distributed 1,100 Thanksgiving meals to local families. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Social Justice Fund also provided a matching grant of $41,000 to go towards Feeding Tampa Bay and their more than 550 agency pantries around the community. The players, though they couldn't participate in person due to COVID-19 restrictions, sent video messages to every family who attended.
-Inside linebacker Lavonte David gave out turkey dinners on his own back in his hometown of Miami. He distributed baskets that included a turkey and four sides to 200 families through his Lavonte's Legends Foundation at his old high school, Miami Northwestern this past Saturday.
-Defensive Lineman Will Gholston did the same not only in his hometown of Detroit, but here in Tampa as well, in partnership with the Crossover Church Mega Food Pantry. Over 1800 turkeys were distributed, along with personalized cards from the Gholston family, between Tampa and Detroit thanks to the big Bucs defensive lineman and his big heart.
-Two newcomers to the Tampa community teamed up to hand out meals to over 500 families in the area. Those two were running backs LeSean McCoy and Leonard Fournette. They partnered with Feeding Tampa Bay and Boston Market to give out boxes of meals that were distributed by volunteers as part of the University of South Florida Mega Food Pantry.
-Safety Andrew Adams teamed up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay to personally deliver Thanksgiving dinners to local families in need (with proper mask wearing, of course). He spent some time with two program participants on Tuesday and later said they "made his day" in a post to Instagram.
