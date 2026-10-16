Buccaneers Return Home to Host Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 Matchup at Raymond James Stadium

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to Raymond James Stadium in Week 6, hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 1:00 p.m. contest, presented by Raymond James. The first 25,000 fans in attendance will receive a complimentary Buccaneers hat.



Prior to kickoff, Tampa native and military veteran Jermaine Robinson will perform the national anthem, followed by a flyover featuring four F-5N Tiger II aircrafts from Naval Air Station Key West. At halftime, Captain Fear's Krewe will take on the East Bay Buccaneers U11 team in a special mascot vs. youth football matchup. Local mascot representatives from the Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Lightning, Tampa Bay Sun, University of South Florida, Tampa Tarpons, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Lakeland Flying Tigers, Bradenton Marauders and TradeWinds Resort will join Captain Fear and Bucco Bruce for the exhibition.



The Buccaneers will also recognize Frontline Roofing – a roofing contractor representing the Manatee Chamber of Commerce – as part of the Glazer Family Small Business Fund, which has supported 350 businesses across Tampa Bay and West Central Florida through a $1.6 million investment from the Glazer Family.



The latest installment of the Tampa Bay Chef Series, presented by Corona, will feature chef Eric Fralick of Kinjo and his Pistachio and Yuzu Kosho Panino – made with pistachio pesto, mortadella, stracciatella, yuzu kosho hot sauce and schiacciata or pinsa bread. The featured item will be available on the main concourse in Section 108 and on the Club Level in Sections 210 and 237.



Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase a limited-edition Rondé Barber hoodie by Mitchell & Ness, celebrating one of the most iconic moments in Buccaneers history. The sweatshirt pays homage to Barber's 92-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2002 NFC Championship Game.



Single-game tickets and group packages to all Buccaneers home games are on sale now at Buccaneers.com. For more information or to speak with a Buccaneers account representative, please dial 866-582-2827 or visit Buccaneers.com.