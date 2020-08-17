Bucs Anonymous: The Introduction

Player B: Flying under the radar is probably the calling card of Player B. He comes from a non-assuming school, plays a non-assuming position and has an extremely chill, friendly, non-assuming demeanor. In fact, one of the only non-assuming things about him may be his size, which probably plays into his answer when asked what the biggest change to the building was from last year.

"Honestly, one of the biggest changes is kind of the whole eating process," said Player B. "The whole cafeteria is different. You have to either order it ahead of time through the app or you're just going through the line and there's a barrier between you and the food. The people are taking it out for you."

"Then you have to go sit outside and eat," he added.

Don't get him wrong, though. Player B is definitely happy to be back in the building. Staying in shape this offseason was no easy task and it wasn't because he didn't know what to do, it was a matter of finding where to do it. When you're a professional athlete, not just any place will do, after all.

"First, I was bouncing around all over the place trying to find a spot to work out at for me," said Player B. "At first, I was working out at the facility, then the facility got shut down. The moment the facility got shut down, I tried working out at my apartment complex – the weights didn't go up high enough in there. I ended up finding a place to work out at and so I go to work out there but that workout wasn't really for me, it was more so tailored to skill positions. It was cool to get some speed work and stuff like that but as far as actual strength, it wasn't what I needed. Then I ended up leaving there after a week and then my boy was like let's go try out this one spot. Then that was perfect. There were a couple of Bucs guys there, too."

One thing quarantine afforded Player B was to get back into his hobby of drawing. He's a huge anime fan and he and his cousin used to draw all the time growing up. His cousin even made a career out of it, but Player B tapered off when he got to college when he had to be more serious about football.

"I miss drawing, honestly," said Player B. "I just kinda hopped back into it. It's kind of like riding a bike. It's a little bumpy at first but you don't really lose it. Now I'm just trying to go even further with it."