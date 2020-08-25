The Most Pivotal Bucs Rookie & Tom Brady's Incompletions | Carmen Catches Up

-NFL.com took a look at the most pivotal rookies for each team and Lance Zierlein's answer for the Buccaneers may surprise you.

"Tristan Wirfs will get the attention as the first-round selection, but Tom Brady does an outstanding job of protecting his tackles by getting rid of the football. Winfield Jr. has already been making plays in camp. I'm betting on the instinctive, ball-hawking safety to win a starting spot and contribute early on."

The fact of the matter is the Bucs have multiple starting-caliber rookies from this year's draft class. But to Zierlein's point, Winfield has impressed so far in camp. I had hesitation putting any expectations on the young players this year, especially, given their lack of offseason program. But all anyone talks about with Winfield is how smart of a player he is and how many plays he's making on the field. Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles had this to say about him during Tuesday's media availability.

"Very heady, very studious – he comes prepared all the time," Bowles said of Winfield via Zoom. "He takes coaching, which is the biggest thing you could ask for a rookie and he applies it. Not just from the classroom – you can talk to him passing by him in the hallway and say something, and he'll retain it. That's very encouraging and he puts it to use once he gets on the field. I really like that about him."

Winfield is getting his work in, too, occupying multiple roles within the secondary in practice.

-The Buccaneers media availability was again more defensively focused, save for left guard Ali Marpet. We got to talk to Coach Arians first, as always. He had some praise for the secondary, even if they aren't necessarily getting the interceptions they would maybe like to have.