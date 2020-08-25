For Vita Vea, Next Level Means More Sacks

"I think he just has to use his hands more," said Bowles. "We know he's big and powerful, but he's also fast and athletic as well. He's just got to get his hand placement down, use his hands more and not settle for the first time when he puts his hands on him and then try to bull [rush] him after that. He's just got to swipe and rip and do all those things that Coach [Kacy] Rodgers is asking him to do. He does that more [and] he'll be a little more effective."

Meanwhile, Vea plans to use his eyes. That's not in reference to some sort of field vision, but simply to watching as much as tape as possible, both of himself and what he's doing right and wrong, and of his upcoming opponents to figure out the best way to beat each one.

"The first step starts in the film room, watching film and seeing what's available, what moves I can do and learning from other people," said Vea. "And, watching film on the opponents and seeing how they pass. Also, just taking coaching from the coaches and working on what they tell me to work on."

In addition to his thoughts on Vea, Bowles also spoke about outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, the NFL's 2019 sack leader, and where Barrett could go from his 19.5-sack breakout. As defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh noted the other day, the dynamic could switch a little in 2020 if opposing teams put more focus on stopping Barrett. Instead of Suh and Vea producing one-on-one pass-rush opportunities for Barrett and the other outside linebackers, Barrett could end up doing that for the down linemen. Bowles said Barrett could help simply by "drawing attention." (Another double-digit sack season would be nice, too.)

If so, the Buccaneers could improve upon what was already a pretty decent sack total in 2019. With Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul leading the way, the Bucs racked up 47 sacks to tie for seventh in the NFL. However, only 6.5 of those came from down linemen, as Suh matched Vea's 2.5 while Will Gholston added 1.0 and Beau Allen got a half-sack.

The first opportunity to pump up that pass rush will be in New Orleans in Week One. Last year, the Saints were the first team to make stopping Barrett the priority in a Week Five matchup with the Buccaneers. Barrett was shut out for the first time that season and nobody else filled in the sack void. That proved to be the only game all season in which Tampa Bay's defense didn't get a single sack, but the Bucs also got Brees to the ground just once in the rematch in November. It would come as no surprise if the Saints focus on Barrett again on September 13, since it worked for them last year. Vea and company will spend the next couple weeks preparing for that, and the opportunities it could bring.