Bucs Aim for Even Better Run Defense

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers led the NFL in rushing defense in 2019, allowing just 73.8 ground yards per game. That was significantly better than the rest of the pack; the New York Jets were second, allowing 86.9 yards per game and the gap between first and second was larger than the gap between second and eighth.

Could the Buccaneers possibly improve on that performance in 2020? On one hand, the team managed to retain nearly the entire cast of its defensive front despite the pull of free agency. On the other hand, that 73.8-yard average is a very high bar…or perhaps low bar, in this case. It won't be easy to limbo underneath it. Not only was that per-game average the lowest the Buccaneers have ever recorded in their 44-season history, but it was also the lowest by any NFL team since Detroit in 2014. Since the turn of the millennium, there have only been eight teams that allowed fewer than 1,200 rushing yards in a season.

That won't stop the Buccaneers from trying.

"Definitely," said DL William Gholston﻿, when asked if the goal for 2020 was to be even better. "Every year the defense goes in trying to be the best in every single category. I don't think anything's going to change. I know it's going to be a lot harder because now we've got a target on our back and we've got to produce in-and-out, every single day."

Indeed, the Bucs' run defense will be a collectively-marked man in 2020, with opposing running backs sure to be eager for the challenge after watching tape from 2019. Only one running back cracked 100 yards against Tampa Bay last year, as Seattle's Chris Carson used one 59-yard breakaway plus an extra period of play to get to 105. No other back had more than 75 rushing yards against the Bucs. The Buccaneers famously bottled up Carolina's Christian McCaffrey twice, holding him to 100 total yards from scrimmage in those two games. McCaffrey averaged 163.7 yards from scrimmage in his other 14 outings.