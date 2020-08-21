Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Aim for Even Better Run Defense

Tampa Bay had the best rush defense in the league and the best in their own history last year, but with potentially improved personnel up front and another year in Todd Bowles' scheme, it could be even stingier in 2020

Aug 21, 2020 at 12:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers led the NFL in rushing defense in 2019, allowing just 73.8 ground yards per game. That was significantly better than the rest of the pack; the New York Jets were second, allowing 86.9 yards per game and the gap between first and second was larger than the gap between second and eighth.

Could the Buccaneers possibly improve on that performance in 2020? On one hand, the team managed to retain nearly the entire cast of its defensive front despite the pull of free agency. On the other hand, that 73.8-yard average is a very high bar…or perhaps low bar, in this case. It won't be easy to limbo underneath it. Not only was that per-game average the lowest the Buccaneers have ever recorded in their 44-season history, but it was also the lowest by any NFL team since Detroit in 2014. Since the turn of the millennium, there have only been eight teams that allowed fewer than 1,200 rushing yards in a season.

That won't stop the Buccaneers from trying.

"Definitely," said DL William Gholston﻿, when asked if the goal for 2020 was to be even better. "Every year the defense goes in trying to be the best in every single category. I don't think anything's going to change. I know it's going to be a lot harder because now we've got a target on our back and we've got to produce in-and-out, every single day."

(More D-Line Discussions: Nacho Bulks Up, Newcomers Add Variety and Suh Ponders Fewer Double-Teams.)

Indeed, the Bucs' run defense will be a collectively-marked man in 2020, with opposing running backs sure to be eager for the challenge after watching tape from 2019. Only one running back cracked 100 yards against Tampa Bay last year, as Seattle's Chris Carson used one 59-yard breakaway plus an extra period of play to get to 105. No other back had more than 75 rushing yards against the Bucs. The Buccaneers famously bottled up Carolina's Christian McCaffrey twice, holding him to 100 total yards from scrimmage in those two games. McCaffrey averaged 163.7 yards from scrimmage in his other 14 outings.

"We just have to remember: Every year is a new year," said Defensive Line Coach Kacey Rodgers. "Last year is gone and we're starting all over from fundamentals. It's a different year – last year you had OTAs, you had a mini camp, you had four preseason games to work out the kinks. We don't have that this year – we've got a new normal right now. We're starting over. Just forget last year – we've got to start all over."

Best Photos from Bucs Training Camp Practice, Aug. 21

View some of the photos from Buccaneers Training Camp practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Quarterback Reid Sinnett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Quarterback Reid Sinnett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Offensive Assistant Antwaan Randle El of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Offensive Assistant Antwaan Randle El of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Guard Zack Bailey #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Guard Zack Bailey #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - \25\ during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - \25\ during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Tight End Antony Auclair #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Tight End Antony Auclair #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Tight End Antony Auclair #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Tight End Antony Auclair #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Hurst #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Hurst #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver Bryant Mitchell #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver Bryant Mitchell #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 and Cornerback Parnell Motley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 and Cornerback Parnell Motley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 and Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 and Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive and defensive lines during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive and defensive lines during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Hurst #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Hurst #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Guard Zack Bailey #61 and Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Guard Zack Bailey #61 and Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 43

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 16 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

High-profile veteran ﻿Ndamukong Suh﻿ and rising young star Vita Vea got a lot of credit for that solid wall up front, and deservedly so. But Will Gholston filled out the three-man front in the base defense and quietly had an outstanding year in a defense that was well-suited for his size and skills. All three of those players are back to form the Bucs' first line of defense against ballcarriers.

"As we looked at the tape last year, the guy that did a tremendous job that you really never mention was Will Gholston," said Rodgers. "Because Suh and Vita – Suh played the three-technique and Vita played on the nose – but on the tight end side, all the double-teams and power-side runs, that was Will Gholston. He did a tremendous job. He was somewhat overshadowed."

Gholston's outstanding work in Todd Bowles' defense didn't come as a surprise to those who had a good idea of what Bowles was doing. Though the Buccaneers' officially switched from a 4-3 to a 3-4 defense upon the new coordinator's arrival last year, in reality they used a variety of fronts and a scheme that, for Gholston, was very similar to what he played in Greg Schiano's defense in 2012 and 2013. Bowles' scheme reinvigorated Gholston's career – he's actually the second longest-tenured Buc now behind Lavonte David – and sent him into the 2020 offseason determined to get even better.

"Actually, I did work on some stuff specifically," said Gholston. "I took everything out of my exit meeting and I tried to implement it into my workouts. I tried to put on enough weight to stay consistently above 300 pounds. I tried to work on my lateral movement. I tried to work on my pass rush. That's really what I focused on is making my body right, my pass rush and my lateral movement."

The only player lost from the Bucs' group of down lineman was veteran reserve Beau Allen, who is now a Patriot. Meanwhile, the team added sixth-round rookie ﻿Khalil Davis﻿ and, more recently, well-heeled veteran Kyle Love. In addition, the returning Rakeem Nunez-Roches, another defender the Buccaneers were able to re-sign this spring, has bulked up in order to share some of the load at the nose with Vea.

With the personnel at least as strong as last year, if not stronger, and the players having a greater understanding of Bowles' plans, there's every reason to believe the Bucs will be one of the best run-stopping teams in the league, even if they can't quite outdo what they did in 2019. But they'll have to put in the work.

"I think our strength will continue to be stopping the run, but we have to prove that each and every play," said Suh. That starts up front with myself, Vita Will Gholston, as well as the linebackers, Lavonte [David] and Devin [White]. We have to set the tempo each and every day in practice and have that translate into particular games."

Related Content

RoJo Ready for Super Bowl with Tom Brady and Talking to the Front of the League's Best Rushing Defense | Carmen Catches Up
news

RoJo Ready for Super Bowl with Tom Brady and Talking to the Front of the League's Best Rushing Defense | Carmen Catches Up

Running back Ronald Jones details his offseason training and we hear from the defensive front on if they think their success against the run will carry over into 2020.
2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 9
news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 9

The Buccaneers moved indoors and gave a few players a maintenance day as training camp fully sets in. 
D-Line Discussions: Ndamukong Suh Trains for 1,000 Snaps
news

D-Line Discussions: Ndamukong Suh Trains for 1,000 Snaps

Veteran DL Ndamukong Suh has always played a high number of snaps in his career and he is ready to do so again in 2020…Plus, additional notes including a bigger role for Rakeem Nunez-Roches
Gronk Speaks, A Peek into the Bucs Safety Room & Brady Talks Bruce Arians | Carmen Catches Up
news

Gronk Speaks, A Peek into the Bucs Safety Room & Brady Talks Bruce Arians | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers put the pads back on and here are the best quotes about the tight ends and safeties from today's media availability with players like Rob Gronkowski, Jordan Whitehead and Mike Edwards. 
2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 8 
news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 8 

The Florida humidity isn't putting a damper on the physicality or intensity of Bucs practiced as the team put the pads back on for Day Eight.
Will Bucs Get 2015 Rob Gronkowski?
news

Will Bucs Get 2015 Rob Gronkowski?

Head Coach Bruce Arians thinks Rob Gronkowski is moving like he did four or five years ago and the un-retired tight end doesn't think he needs to be limited at all
Bucs' Safeties Competing, Communicating
news

Bucs' Safeties Competing, Communicating

The Buccaneers depth at the safety position has set up an intriguing competition in training camp, and it could also lead to some new defensive packages in the fall
S.S. Mailbag: Photo Evidence
news

S.S. Mailbag: Photo Evidence

This week, Bucs fans have questions about turnover reduction, Antoine Winfield, John Franklin and more
2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 7
news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 7

The Bucs got a break from pads as they moved indoors for the first time on Wednesday.
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 8 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Devin White Sets Lofty Goals for 2020

Second-year Bucs linebacker Devin White thinks he's capable of putting up some big numbers in 2020, and in the process helping the team to another goal that was inspired by Lavonte David
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 07, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 5 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Mike Evans Focusing on the Little Things

The Bucs' number one receiver is coming off a Pro Bowl year, but he's still focused on bettering himself and his unit going into the 2020 season.

