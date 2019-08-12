Bucs Training Camp Takeaways: Day 12

-Winston tried for a deep ball down the left sideline as wide receiver Mike Evans went sprinting down the left sideline. Cornerback Ryan Smith was there on the coverage and got his hands up to prevent the completion.

-Wide receiver Breshad Perriman made a great catch on a short post route from Winston in red zone drills. It was in the back corner of the end zone and I say he was in. The effort to go up and get the catch alone was impressive enough.

-Tight end Tanner Hudson, who had a great game Friday night that even saw him nab a one-handed touchdown, caught a ball from quarterback Blaine Gabbert as he was already going to the ground. Rookie linebacker Devin White rolled over him immediately for the tackle but Hudson held on.

-Linebacker Jack Cichy is moving really well coming back from a torn ACL last season. He's playing physical in practice and today had a great stop of running back Dare Ogunbowale. Tracked him all the way out as Ogunbowale tried to escape to the outside and got to him at the line before Ogunbowale could gain any ground.