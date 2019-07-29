Bucs Training Camp Takeaways: Day 3

-During the blitz period of practice, the defense showed a couple nickel blitzes. One came from rookie cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting on Gabbert, who had to get the ball out quickly and nearly had the pass picked by safety (at the time) Deone Bucannon. The next came from cornerback M.J. Stewart. The play was blown dead before Stewart actually got to Winston, who was the quarterback at the time, but the offense completely failed to pick him up.

-A member of the offense who did pick up the blitz in the same period was wide receiver Perriman, who took on the strong safety, and looked solid.

-It was a physical day for the linebackers, too. I could hear Kevin Minter's hits a mile away. Veteran linebacker Lavonte David had one that had everyone taking a step back as he came down on running back Peyton Barber in red zone drills. Stopped him cold.

THE BEST THING I SAW: