Bucs Training Camp Takeaways: Day 6

-Cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III picked up right where he left off on Tuesday, flying all over the place and recording multiple breakups, two of which came within a couple plays of one another in the blitz period. He seems to be fitting into the new defensive system well and looks like he's having fun doing it.

-The first play of the red zone period saw cornerback Carlton Davis get a pick on a ball meant for wide receiver Breshad Perriman from quarterback Jameis Winston. Davis did a great job forcing Perriman to the outside where he was able to cut in front of him at the last minute and get the pick at the goal line.

-The defensive backs just had another good day, overall. Safety Kentrell Brice had an interception off a tipped ball that was intended for running back Bruce Anderson in the end zone during the first red zone period.

-The offense fired back though in the form of another Winston to tight end Cam Brate connection. Winston fired a dart to the back middle of the end zone where Brate was there to grab it. That seems to be a sweet spot for the pair.

-Running back Peyton Barber followed the play up with a two-point attempt on a sweep to the outside, which he was easily able to get. He's deceivingly fast and he walked right into the end zone.