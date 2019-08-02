Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Training Camp Takeaways: Day 6

It was Women of Red Evening at Training Camp and the fans weren’t the only ones who were getting hyped. Bucs’ defensive backs had a day, but Mike Evans managed to light it up, plus more observations from the Bucs’ sixth training camp practice.

Aug 02, 2019

Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

-It was Women of Red Evening at Training Camp where over 1,500 women came out despite the stormy weather to check out a Bucs practice and enjoy a night with their favorite team. The crowd was so enthusiastic and the cheers were just a little bit louder it seemed inside the indoor facility. There were photo opportunities and autographs that followed practice. Plus, stations to interact with the game and learn more about the Bucs organization.

-Rookie undrafted safety D'Cota Dixon had a beautiful interception that would have most likely been returned for six during the blitz period. He read a route intended for Mike Evans perfectly and jumped in front of him to make the grab easily. Originally a tryout player, Dixon is making himself know. He had multiple pass breakups throughout practice, too.

-Cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III picked up right where he left off on Tuesday, flying all over the place and recording multiple breakups, two of which came within a couple plays of one another in the blitz period. He seems to be fitting into the new defensive system well and looks like he's having fun doing it.

-The first play of the red zone period saw cornerback Carlton Davis get a pick on a ball meant for wide receiver Breshad Perriman from quarterback Jameis Winston. Davis did a great job forcing Perriman to the outside where he was able to cut in front of him at the last minute and get the pick at the goal line.

-The defensive backs just had another good day, overall. Safety Kentrell Brice had an interception off a tipped ball that was intended for running back Bruce Anderson in the end zone during the first red zone period.

-The offense fired back though in the form of another Winston to tight end Cam Brate connection. Winston fired a dart to the back middle of the end zone where Brate was there to grab it. That seems to be a sweet spot for the pair.

-Running back Peyton Barber followed the play up with a two-point attempt on a sweep to the outside, which he was easily able to get. He's deceivingly fast and he walked right into the end zone.

-More use of the tight ends came later in the period with a two tight end set of both Brate and O.J. Howard to the right side of the formation. They pulled defenders with them into the end zone where wide receiver Chris Godwin trailed them freely. Winston fired off the pass to a wide open Godwin for the touchdown. Tricky.

-During the first seven-on-seven period, Winston stepped up and threw the checkdown to running back Dare Ogunbowale, who made the catch and turned upfield easily. Unfortunately for Ogunbowale, linebacker Devin White was right there and immediately wrapped him up, stopping him in his tracks despite Ogunbowale's efforts.

-In the same period, O.J. Howard showed off some 'toe-drag swag' to quote Good Morning Football's Nate Burleson. Winston hit him in the back of the end zone with the defender draped all over Howard, who not only made the catch but got two feet inbounds. It was a perfectly placed ball by Winston and one that probably only Howard could grab.

-We've talked a lot about how much work and how well wide receiver Chris Godwin is doing now that he's being incorporated more in the slot. Well, part of being a slot receiver is the ability to throw blocks when you need to and Godwin did just that on a run by Peyton Barber. He came back over to a huge helmet slap from wide receivers coach Kevin Garver.

-During a one of the latter team periods, Winston stepped up to avoid pressure and saw that running back Ronald Jones was open in the middle of the field. He dumped it off quickly and RoJo took it for a first down upfield easily.

-Get RoJo to the outside and he's looking dangerous. He took a handoff from Winston and burst toward the sideline. He got upfield in a hurry and had a huge gain, following up on a great performance from Tuesday.

-Cornerback M.J. Stewart had a near-pick as he broke up a pass in front of Chris Godwin in the middle of the field.

-Stewart wasn't done, either, as he was put on outside receiver Breshad Perriman. Stewart wrapped him up immediately along the right sideline and forced another incompletion just a few plays after the first.

-Offensive lineman Cole Boozer is looking really physical now that the pads have come on. He threw his defender down to the ground from the right tackle spot before switching over to left tackle with the third team.

-During the last situational period of practice where the offense needed a last-second score with just a few seconds left, Winston hit Godwin immediately in the front middle of the end zone. Kicker Matt Gay was good for the extra point after.

-The defense got the best of Blaine Gabbert when it was the second team's turn. Gabbert took a sack on the first play and then tried again as the defense brought a six-man pressure and couldn't get it done.

-After practice was the autograph session and I followed a special fan, Phyllis, in her quest to get outside linebacker Carl Nassib to sign her jersey. Follow the thread here:

THE BEST THING I SAW:

So this was two-fold. In the seven-on-seven red zone period, wide receiver Mike Evans lit it up as he somehow escaped to the back right corner of the end zone where Winston easily hit him. Impressive, sure. Evans was able to get open and/or Winston was able to see and take advantage of a blown coverage. Cool. Defense won't make that mistake again, right?

Well - the very next play, Evans did it again in the same spot – this time very well defended. Even when you know he's coming, he's still hard to stop, which is probably why he had the third-most receiving yards of any wideout in the league last year. Just a guess.

