Bucs Winfield Up for Rookie of the Week & Improvement in the Trenches | Carmen Catches Up

The other side of the trenches saw an uptick in production, too. Defensive lineman ﻿ Ndamukong Suh ﻿ had his first multi-sack game as a Buccaneer, recording 2.0 on the day. Defensive lineman ﻿ William Gholston ﻿ also registered two tackles for loss himself and ﻿ Vita Vea ﻿ had one of the same for the guys up front. The latter two players' improvements haven't gone unnoticed by their linemate, either.

"Truthfully, I've seen an amazing growth with Vita," said Suh. "First and foremost, him understanding the game [and] him understanding how people want to block him. Then, his athleticism – I think he took time this offseason to work on himself as an individual athlete. That's showing up as well as consistently staying in the weight room, doing extra work after practice and before practice to maintain his success. Going [with] the same thing with Will. Will took it upon himself this offseason to compete with me in wanting to come in at a certain weight and then get stronger, which he's done. I'm very proud of him from that aspect. He's understanding the game a lot better, understanding our defense, how he fits in and how he can be a dominant force. I think truthfully, now you guys are just seeing their hard work pay off for them."