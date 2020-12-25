'Throw Their Tendencies Out the Window' & What Detroit is Saying Ahead of Saturday | Carmen Catches Up

With new play callers taking over, Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians said anything goes on Saturday as the Bucs have the chance to clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2007 with a win.

"Throw out all the tendencies, for sure," said Arians. "They got new play callers on both sides of the ball, so it's just, 'Let's go out there and play football.' It's a shame. I hate that that would happen to anybody. Knock on wood our guys have been great again. It's tough enough taking care of ourselves without worrying about other people, that's for sure."