'Throw Their Tendencies Out the Window' & What Detroit is Saying Ahead of Saturday | Carmen Catches Up

With the coaching staff shakeup in Detroit, Head Coach Bruce Arians says ‘throw all their tendencies’ out the window as new play callers take over.

Dec 25, 2020 at 09:25 AM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

-First things, first: Happy Holidays Bucs fans. I made you a present that you can read here.

-Moving on, it certainly looks like the Lions will have one thing on their side come Saturday: the element of surprise. Due to COVID-19 concerns and contact tracing, a good portion of the Detroit coaching staff will be unavailable for Saturday's game, including Interim Head Coach Darrell Bevell.

With new play callers taking over, Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians said anything goes on Saturday as the Bucs have the chance to clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2007 with a win.

"Throw out all the tendencies, for sure," said Arians. "They got new play callers on both sides of the ball, so it's just, 'Let's go out there and play football.' It's a shame. I hate that that would happen to anybody. Knock on wood our guys have been great again. It's tough enough taking care of ourselves without worrying about other people, that's for sure."

-Ahead of this week's matchup, the Lions are rightly concerned about their own team but have had a few things to say about playing Tampa Bay this weekend.

Bucs Tweet of the Day:

