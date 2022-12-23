Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In Case You Missed It: December 23, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week ahead of the Week 16 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals

Dec 23, 2022 at 08:08 AM

Click below to view the best content of the week as Tampa Bay prepares for the Arizona Cardinals.

Top Stories of the Week:

Top Photo Galleries of the Week:

Top Pictures from Bucs Practice, Dec. 22 | Cardinals Week

View some of the top photos from Buccaneers Week 16 practice at AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Linebacker Charles Snowden #48 and Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Linebacker Charles Snowden #48 and Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Linebacker Charles Snowden #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Linebacker Charles Snowden #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Thad Lewis of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Thad Lewis of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers and Outside Linebackers Coach Bob Sanders of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers and Outside Linebackers Coach Bob Sanders of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Tom Moore during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Tom Moore during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Bucs flag during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Bucs flag during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Running Back Patrick Laird #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Running Back Patrick Laird #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #6 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #6 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #6 and Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #6 and Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #6 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #6 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Tackle Justin Skule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Tackle Justin Skule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Tackle Grant Hermanns #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Tackle Grant Hermanns #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Tackle Brandon Walton #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Tackle Brandon Walton #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Tackle Brandon Walton #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Tackle Brandon Walton #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Safety Logan Ryan #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Safety Logan Ryan #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Guard Shaq Mason #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Guard Shaq Mason #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 62

TAMPA, FL - December 22, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Top Pictures from Bucs Practice, Dec. 21 | Cardinals Week

View some of the top photos from Buccaneers Week 16 practice at AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Tackle Justin Skule #77, Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Guard Shaq Mason #69, Tackle Brandon Walton #73 and Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Tackle Justin Skule #77, Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Guard Shaq Mason #69, Tackle Brandon Walton #73 and Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Tackle Justin Skule #77 and Guard Shaq Mason #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Tackle Justin Skule #77 and Guard Shaq Mason #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Guard Shaq Mason #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Guard Shaq Mason #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christensen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christensen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles, Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Thaddeus Lewis and Defensive Quality Control Coach Joey Fitzgerald of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles, Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Thaddeus Lewis and Defensive Quality Control Coach Joey Fitzgerald of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust, Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers and Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust, Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers and Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Tight Ends Coach John Van Dam, Tight End Kyle Rudolph #8, Tight End Ko Kieft #41 and Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Tight Ends Coach John Van Dam, Tight End Kyle Rudolph #8, Tight End Ko Kieft #41 and Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 and Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 and Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Tight End Kyle Rudolph #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Tight End Kyle Rudolph #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver and Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver and Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 and Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 and Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 and Tight End David Wells #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 and Tight End David Wells #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Cornerback Don Gardner #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Cornerback Don Gardner #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat #95 and Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat #95 and Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Safety Nolan Turner #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Safety Nolan Turner #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 and Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 and Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Tackle Brandon Walton #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Tackle Brandon Walton #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks #96 and Tackle Grant Hermanns #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks #96 and Tackle Grant Hermanns #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 58

TAMPA, FL - December 21, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Photos: Bucs Season of Giving Gallery

View pictures of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season of giving events.

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - A general view during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - A general view during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Presents during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Presents during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Families arrive during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Families arrive during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Families play games during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Families play games during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - A general view during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - A general view during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs autographs during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs autographs during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers presents children with gifts during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers presents children with gifts during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers presents children with gifts during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers presents children with gifts during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs autographs during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs autographs during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Children open presents during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Children open presents during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hugs a child during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hugs a child during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Children open presents during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Children open presents during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during A Great White Christmas hosted by Get Live 45 Foundation. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88, Tight End David Wells #89, and Tight End Ko Kieft #41 with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders surprise children with footballs and stuffed animals during a visit to AdventHealth medical center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88, Tight End David Wells #89, and Tight End Ko Kieft #41 with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders surprise children with footballs and stuffed animals during a visit to AdventHealth medical center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprises children with footballs and stuffed animals during a visit to AdventHealth medical center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprises children with footballs and stuffed animals during a visit to AdventHealth medical center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Tight End David Wells #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprises children with footballs and stuffed animals during a visit to AdventHealth medical center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Tight End David Wells #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprises children with footballs and stuffed animals during a visit to AdventHealth medical center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 and Tight End David Wells #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprise children with footballs and stuffed animals during a visit to AdventHealth medical center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 and Tight End David Wells #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprise children with footballs and stuffed animals during a visit to AdventHealth medical center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders, Tight End David Wells #89, Tight End Cade Otton #88, and Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take photos with staff during a visit to AdventHealth medical center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders, Tight End David Wells #89, Tight End Cade Otton #88, and Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take photos with staff during a visit to AdventHealth medical center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders, Tight End David Wells #89, and Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprise children with footballs and stuffed animals during a visit to AdventHealth medical center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders, Tight End David Wells #89, and Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprise children with footballs and stuffed animals during a visit to AdventHealth medical center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders, Tight End Cade Otton #88, Tight End Ko Kieft #41, and Tight End David Wells #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprise children with footballs and stuffed animals during a visit to AdventHealth medical center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders, Tight End Cade Otton #88, Tight End Ko Kieft #41, and Tight End David Wells #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprise children with footballs and stuffed animals during a visit to AdventHealth medical center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprises children with footballs and stuffed animals during a visit to AdventHealth medical center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprises children with footballs and stuffed animals during a visit to AdventHealth medical center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 and Tight End David Wells #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprise children with footballs and stuffed animals during a visit to AdventHealth medical center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 and Tight End David Wells #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprise children with footballs and stuffed animals during a visit to AdventHealth medical center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprises children with footballs and stuffed animals during a visit to AdventHealth medical center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprises children with footballs and stuffed animals during a visit to AdventHealth medical center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Tight End Kyle Rudolph #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer surprises children with footballs and stuffed animals during a visit to AdventHealth medical center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Tight End Kyle Rudolph #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer surprises children with footballs and stuffed animals during a visit to AdventHealth medical center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Tight End Kyle Rudolph #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes photos with staff during a visit to AdventHealth medical center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Tight End Kyle Rudolph #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes photos with staff during a visit to AdventHealth medical center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84, Tight End Kyle Rudolph #8, Captain Fear, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders surprise children with footballs and stuffed animals during a visit to AdventHealth medical center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84, Tight End Kyle Rudolph #8, Captain Fear, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders surprise children with footballs and stuffed animals during a visit to AdventHealth medical center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders, Tight End Kyle Rudolph #8 and Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprise children with footballs and stuffed animals during a visit to AdventHealth medical center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders, Tight End Kyle Rudolph #8 and Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprise children with footballs and stuffed animals during a visit to AdventHealth medical center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs an autograph for staff during a visit to AdventHealth medical center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs an autograph for staff during a visit to AdventHealth medical center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprises children with a holiday shopping spree provided by the Bucs wide receivers and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprises children with a holiday shopping spree provided by the Bucs wide receivers and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprises children with a holiday shopping spree provided by the Bucs wide receivers and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprises children with a holiday shopping spree provided by the Bucs wide receivers and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprises children with a holiday shopping spree provided by the Bucs wide receivers and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprises children with a holiday shopping spree provided by the Bucs wide receivers and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprise children with a holiday shopping spree provided by the Bucs wide receivers and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprise children with a holiday shopping spree provided by the Bucs wide receivers and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Children are surprised with a holiday shopping spree provided by the Bucs wide receivers and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Children are surprised with a holiday shopping spree provided by the Bucs wide receivers and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprises children with a holiday shopping spree provided by the Bucs wide receivers and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprises children with a holiday shopping spree provided by the Bucs wide receivers and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Children are surprised with a holiday shopping spree provided by the Bucs wide receivers and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Children are surprised with a holiday shopping spree provided by the Bucs wide receivers and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprises children with a holiday shopping spree provided by the Bucs wide receivers and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprises children with a holiday shopping spree provided by the Bucs wide receivers and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprises children with a holiday shopping spree provided by the Bucs wide receivers and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprises children with a holiday shopping spree provided by the Bucs wide receivers and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprises children with a holiday shopping spree provided by the Bucs wide receivers and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprises children with a holiday shopping spree provided by the Bucs wide receivers and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprises children with a holiday shopping spree provided by the Bucs wide receivers and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprises children with a holiday shopping spree provided by the Bucs wide receivers and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18, and Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprise children with a holiday shopping spree provided by the Bucs wide receivers and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18, and Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprise children with a holiday shopping spree provided by the Bucs wide receivers and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 and Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Defensive Backs Give Back event at Dick's Sporting Goods. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 and Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Defensive Backs Give Back event at Dick's Sporting Goods. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Cornerback Anthony Chesley #37, Cornerback Don Gardner #36, Safety Nolan Turner #34, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Safety Logan Ryan #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Defensive Backs Give Back event at Dick's Sporting Goods. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Cornerback Anthony Chesley #37, Cornerback Don Gardner #36, Safety Nolan Turner #34, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Safety Logan Ryan #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Defensive Backs Give Back event at Dick's Sporting Goods. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Cornerback Anthony Chesley #37, Cornerback Don Gardner #36, Safety Nolan Turner #34, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Safety Logan Ryan #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Defensive Backs Give Back event at Dick's Sporting Goods. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Cornerback Anthony Chesley #37, Cornerback Don Gardner #36, Safety Nolan Turner #34, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Safety Logan Ryan #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Defensive Backs Give Back event at Dick's Sporting Goods. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Cornerback Anthony Chesley #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Defensive Backs Give Back event at Dick's Sporting Goods. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Cornerback Anthony Chesley #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Defensive Backs Give Back event at Dick's Sporting Goods. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Defensive Backs Give Back event at Dick's Sporting Goods. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Defensive Backs Give Back event at Dick's Sporting Goods. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Safety Nolan Turner #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Defensive Backs Give Back event at Dick's Sporting Goods. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Safety Nolan Turner #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Defensive Backs Give Back event at Dick's Sporting Goods. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Safety Logan Ryan #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Defensive Backs Give Back event at Dick's Sporting Goods. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Safety Logan Ryan #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Defensive Backs Give Back event at Dick's Sporting Goods. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Defensive Backs Give Back event at Dick's Sporting Goods. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Defensive Backs Give Back event at Dick's Sporting Goods. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Cornerback Don Gardner #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Defensive Backs Give Back event at Dick's Sporting Goods. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Cornerback Don Gardner #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Defensive Backs Give Back event at Dick's Sporting Goods. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Defensive Backs Give Back event at Dick's Sporting Goods. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Defensive Backs Give Back event at Dick's Sporting Goods. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Safety Logan Ryan #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Defensive Backs Give Back event at Dick's Sporting Goods. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Safety Logan Ryan #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Defensive Backs Give Back event at Dick's Sporting Goods. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Defensive Backs Give Back event at Dick's Sporting Goods. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Defensive Backs Give Back event at Dick's Sporting Goods. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Kids during the Defensive Backs Give Back event at Dick's Sporting Goods. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Kids during the Defensive Backs Give Back event at Dick's Sporting Goods. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Safety Nolan Turner #34, Cornerback Don Gardner #36, Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Safety Logan Ryan #26, Cornerback Anthony Chesley #37, Cornerback Dee Delaney #30, Safety Mike Edwards #32, Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Defensive Backs Give Back event at Dick's Sporting Goods. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 78

TAMPA, FL - December 20, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Safety Nolan Turner #34, Cornerback Don Gardner #36, Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Safety Logan Ryan #26, Cornerback Anthony Chesley #37, Cornerback Dee Delaney #30, Safety Mike Edwards #32, Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Defensive Backs Give Back event at Dick's Sporting Goods. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - December 20, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 78

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - December 20, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - December 20, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 78

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - December 20, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - December 20, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 78

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - December 20, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - December 20, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 78

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - December 20, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - December 20, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 78

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - December 20, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - December 20, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 78

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - December 20, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - December 20, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 78

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - December 20, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - December 20, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 78

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - December 20, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - December 20, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 78

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - December 20, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - December 20, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 78

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - December 20, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - December 20, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 78

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - December 20, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - December 20, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 78

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - December 20, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - December 20, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 78

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - December 20, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - December 20, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 78

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - December 20, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - December 20, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 78

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - December 20, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - December 20, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 78

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - December 20, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - December 20, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 78

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - December 20, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bucs Offensive Line Lights Up Christmas Event Gallery

View photos of the Bucs O-Line Lights up Christmas event.

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Event signage during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Event signage during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Holiday treats during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Holiday treats during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Dunkin donuts during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Dunkin donuts during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders shop with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders shop with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Vice President of Community Impact and Executive Director of Glazer Vision Foundation Tara Battiato, Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70, Guard Shaq Mason #69, Tackle Brandon Walton #73, Running Back Rachaad White #29, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Guard Nick Leverett #60, Center Ryan Jensen #66, Tackle Justin Skule #77, Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 and Tackle Grant Hermanns #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Vice President of Community Impact and Executive Director of Glazer Vision Foundation Tara Battiato, Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70, Guard Shaq Mason #69, Tackle Brandon Walton #73, Running Back Rachaad White #29, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Guard Nick Leverett #60, Center Ryan Jensen #66, Tackle Justin Skule #77, Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 and Tackle Grant Hermanns #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Vice President of Community Impact and Executive Director of Glazer Vision Foundation Tara Battiato, Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70, Guard Shaq Mason #69, Tackle Brandon Walton #73, Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Running Back Rachaad White #29, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Guard Nick Leverett #60, Center Ryan Jensen #66, Tackle Justin Skule #77, Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 and Tackle Grant Hermanns #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Vice President of Community Impact and Executive Director of Glazer Vision Foundation Tara Battiato, Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70, Guard Shaq Mason #69, Tackle Brandon Walton #73, Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Running Back Rachaad White #29, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Guard Nick Leverett #60, Center Ryan Jensen #66, Tackle Justin Skule #77, Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 and Tackle Grant Hermanns #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Vice President of Community Impact and Executive Director of Glazer Vision Foundation Tara Battiato, Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70, Guard Shaq Mason #69, Tackle Brandon Walton #73, Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Running Back Rachaad White #29, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Guard Nick Leverett #60, Center Ryan Jensen #66, Tackle Justin Skule #77, Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 and Tackle Grant Hermanns #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Vice President of Community Impact and Executive Director of Glazer Vision Foundation Tara Battiato, Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70, Guard Shaq Mason #69, Tackle Brandon Walton #73, Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Running Back Rachaad White #29, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Guard Nick Leverett #60, Center Ryan Jensen #66, Tackle Justin Skule #77, Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 and Tackle Grant Hermanns #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70, Guard Shaq Mason #69, Tackle Brandon Walton #73, Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Running Back Rachaad White #29, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Guard Nick Leverett #60, Center Ryan Jensen #66, Tackle Justin Skule #77 and Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70, Guard Shaq Mason #69, Tackle Brandon Walton #73, Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Running Back Rachaad White #29, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Guard Nick Leverett #60, Center Ryan Jensen #66, Tackle Justin Skule #77 and Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70, Guard Shaq Mason #69, Tackle Brandon Walton #73, Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Running Back Rachaad White #29, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Guard Nick Leverett #60, Center Ryan Jensen #66, Guard John Molchon #75, Tackle Justin Skule #77, Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 and Tackle Grant Hermanns #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders and kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70, Guard Shaq Mason #69, Tackle Brandon Walton #73, Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Running Back Rachaad White #29, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Guard Nick Leverett #60, Center Ryan Jensen #66, Guard John Molchon #75, Tackle Justin Skule #77, Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 and Tackle Grant Hermanns #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders and kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Captain Fear during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Captain Fear during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Captain Fear during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Captain Fear during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shops with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shops with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shops with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shops with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Tackle Justin Skule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shops with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Tackle Justin Skule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shops with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Tackle Brandon Walton #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shops with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Tackle Brandon Walton #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shops with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shops with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shops with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shops with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shops with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shops with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shops with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Guard Shaq Mason #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shops with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Guard Shaq Mason #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shops with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shops with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shops with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shops with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shops with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shops with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shops with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders shop with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders shop with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders shop with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders shop with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Captain Fear shops with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Captain Fear shops with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Captain Fear and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders shop with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Captain Fear and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders shop with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shops with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shops with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shops with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shops with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shops with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shops with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shops with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shops with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shops with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shops with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Tackle Brandon Walton #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Tackle Brandon Walton #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Tackle Brandon Walton #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Tackle Brandon Walton #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Tackle Brandon Walton #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Captain Fear with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Tackle Brandon Walton #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Captain Fear with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Vice President of Community Impact and Executive Director of Glazer Vision Foundation Tara Battiato with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Vice President of Community Impact and Executive Director of Glazer Vision Foundation Tara Battiato with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Captain Fear with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Captain Fear with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Zak Zumbiel with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Zak Zumbiel with kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 81

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2022 - Kids from Heart Gallery of Tampa during O-Line Lights Up Christmas at Target. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Top Videos of the Week:

Related Content

news

In Case You Missed It: December 16, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week ahead of the Week 15 matchup vs. the Cincinnati Bengals

news

In Case You Missed It: December 9, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week ahead of the Week 14 matchup vs. the San Francisco 49ers

news

In Case You Missed It: December 2, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week ahead of the Week 13 matchup vs. the New Orleans Saints

news

In Case You Missed It: November 25, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week ahead of the Week 12 matchup vs. the Cleveland Browns

news

In Case You Missed It: November 18, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week ahead of the Week 12 Matchup vs the Browns

news

In Case You Missed It: November 11, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week ahead of the Week 10 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks

news

In Case You Missed It: November 4, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week ahead of the Week Nine matchup vs. the LA Rams

news

In Case You Missed It: October 21, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week ahead of the Week Seven matchup vs. the Carolina Panthers

news

In Case You Missed It: October 14, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week ahead of the Week Six matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

news

In Case You Missed It: October 7, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week ahead of the Week Five matchup vs. the Atlanta Falcons

news

In Case You Missed It: September 30, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week ahead of Week Four vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

Advertising