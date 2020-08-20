Gronk Speaks, A Peek into the Bucs Safety Room & Brady Talks Bruce Arians | Carmen Catches Up

-Quarterback Tom Brady appeared on Sirius XM NFL Radio with Pat Kirwan and talked about what he's seen from Bruce Arians since Brady has been in Tampa. He talked about how competitive his new coach is on the golf course and how funny it was that the two of them had never really crossed paths before, except for on opposite sides of the white lines of course.

Now that Brady has gotten to get on the same side of those white lines with him in practice, he has a new appreciation for the long-time NFL coach.

"I'd say he's a very hard-nosed coach," Brady said. "You know, no one's entitled to anything. Everyone's working their tail off. He has high expectations for what we're doing. He wants everyone to go out there and work hard and lay it out on the field and be a great teammate; trust one another and develop a great relationship and chemistry. And he does a great job of that, in the short period of time that we've been able to be together, talking football and so forth. He's got great wisdom, and it's helped me quite a bit here in this transition."

-Each day of training camp so far, we've been treated to a host of players, assistant coaches and of course, Arians, every day in Zoom availabilities.

Here's a little of what we learned today:

Defensive lineman Vita Vea has been wearing a club on his hand after undergoing a procedure in the offseason. It hasn't slowed him down in the slightest from the looks of things so far in pads and Arians gave a little bit of a timetable on when we can expect Vea at 100 percent.