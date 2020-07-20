Rookies are Reporting, Bucs Part of Top Rivalry to Watch in 2020 | Carmen Catches Up

-It's no secret the Bucs are now slotted for the most primetime games in franchise history, with the maximum five allotted contests on the 2020 schedule. Perhaps that came into account when CBS Sports named the Bucs vs. Saints a top rivalry to watch in 2020.

"The arrival of Tom Brady in Tampa Bay is the main reason why this rivalry made the cut over the reborn Steelers-Browns rivalry," wrote Bryan DeArdo. "For at least the next two years, NFL fans will be treated to at least two games each year between Brady and Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who is just ahead of Brady as it relates to all-time career passing yards and touchdown passes. And if getting the chance to watch these two legendary quarterbacks twice a year wasn't enticing enough, the narratives surrounding Brady and Brees should also make for a captivating rivalry."

The Saints have topped the NFC South for the last three consecutive seasons. If you ask Bucs fans who public division enemy No. 1 is right now, my guess is you'd get a lot of answers that point in New Orleans' direction. Now, with two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks about to duel twice a year, it's hard to argue this matchup won't be enticing for fans across the league.

-The NFL's Top 100 special airs Sunday through Tuesday. Each season, NFL players are asked to rank their counterparts in order to compile a list of the league's 100 best players. Last season, the Bucs had just two players crack the list, Evans and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul. Evans was listed at No. 53 and Pierre-Paul came in at 65. It should be noted that quarterback Tom Brady, not yet a Buccaneer, also appeared on the list at number six. It came after consecutive runs as the No. 1 player overall the previous years.

The Buccaneers finished with an improved record in 2019 in their first year under Head Coach Bruce Arians. Both Evans and Godwin made the Pro Bowl, along with newcomer Shaq Barrett, who finished with the league lead in sacks.