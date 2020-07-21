Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020 12:28 PM

Bucs Switch Rookie Report Date to Thursday

Tampa Bay's 20 rookies are now scheduled to report to team headquarters on Thursday, July 23, the same day that the quarterbacks are due to arrive

Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

new helmet
TAMPA, FL - The Buccaneers' new helmet for the 2020 season. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have their rookies report for training camp on Thursday, July 23, the same day that quarterbacks are due to arrive. The original report date for Buccaneer rookies was Tuesday, July 21.

The Bucs are currently scheduled to open training camp with the full roster on Tuesday, July 28.

There are 20 rookies on Tampa Bay's 90-man offseason roster, which actually has three open spots at the moment. That rookie group includes the team's seven-man 2020 draft class: tackle Tristan Wirfs, safety Antoine Winfield Jr., running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, wide receiver Tyler Johnson, defensive tackle Khalil Davis, linebacker Chapelle Russell and running back Raymond Calais.

