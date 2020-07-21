Bucs Switch Rookie Report Date to Thursday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have their rookies report for training camp on Thursday, July 23, the same day that quarterbacks are due to arrive. The original report date for Buccaneer rookies was Tuesday, July 21.
The Bucs are currently scheduled to open training camp with the full roster on Tuesday, July 28.
There are 20 rookies on Tampa Bay's 90-man offseason roster, which actually has three open spots at the moment. That rookie group includes the team's seven-man 2020 draft class: tackle Tristan Wirfs, safety Antoine Winfield Jr., running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, wide receiver Tyler Johnson, defensive tackle Khalil Davis, linebacker Chapelle Russell and running back Raymond Calais.