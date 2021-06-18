Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A Buccaneer on the Cover of Madden and a Peek Behind the Curtain of the 2020 Season | Carmen Catches Up

The new Madden 22 cover was revealed featuring quarterback Tom Brady and the Buccaneers released the first episode of the new season of In the Current.

-The Madden 22 cover was revealed and there's a Buccaneer on it for the first time ever. Both Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes appear on 'the MVP edition' of the popular video game in its 22nd iteration. It's Brady's second time on the cover but his first in a Tampa Bay uniform. You can add that to the lists of firsts he's accomplished in his career.

That being said, three of the last four Madden covers have featured players that are now on the Buccaneers, with Brady's inaugural appearance in 2018 joined by tight end Rob Gronkowski in 2017 and wide receiver Antonio Brown in 2019.

Brady first appeared in the game in his rookie year of 2001 as "QB No. 12" with no stats to be found. As former teammate and recently retired wide receiver Julian Edelman pointed out on Instagram and Twitter, he's come a long way.

-Need more Super Bowl season content? Of course you do. The Buccaneers' behind-the-scenes series In the Current has returned. The first episode of the new season aired Wednesday night, taking you through the first four games of the 2020 regular season, including Brady's rocky debut in New Orleans as the Bucs went 3-1 in that span.

There are never-before-seen interviews and footage from the entirety of the unorthodox 2020 'COVID' season in each of the six episodes, which will be released each Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on the Buccaneers' YouTube, Facebook and website through July 21.

-The Bucs are officially sold out of season passes for the 2021 season. It comes with the news that Raymond James Stadium will return to full capacity starting with the opening preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on August 14.

A Season Pass Member waiting list has now been established for interested fans who weren't able to secure tickets for this year. The waitlist requires a $100 deposit that can be applied to future ticket purchases. Fans interested in joining the waitlist can go here or call the Bucs Ticket Office at 1-866-582-BUCS.

