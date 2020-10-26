Top Three Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Raiders

The offense led the way for the Bucs' second-straight win by 20 or more points, a first in team history, by the way. But the Raiders did get within four points at one point. Not only did the offense answer with an immediate touchdown drive to Godwin of all people to go back up by 11 but the defense then took the ball away before Las Vegas could gain any ground. The Bucs weren't even done, offensively. They proceeded to score two more touchdowns on the day and get quarterback Tom Brady a pretty big record. More on that in a second.

The point of this was that when the defense stalled, the offense picked it up. When the offense stalled, the defense picked it up. That's what good teams do so well. One side of the ball isn't going to be able to fire on all cylinders all game, every game.

2. Offensive stats on an upward trajectory as Brady becomes more comfortable with his new system.

The Bucs' offense is still perfect in goal-to-go situations. It's incredible. They've converted all 20 of them into touchdowns and are one of only two teams to still have the streak going this season. The other is the Tennessee Titans and they've only had 14 such situations. Arians said Monday that in his 27 years of coaching, he doesn't think he's ever been a part of such a streak. Nobody has scored more touchdowns inside the red zone, period, than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have 22. The Bucs are fourth in red-zone scoring percentage overall, coming away with points on 78.57% of drives inside the 20. Las Vegas is allowing opponents to score inside the red zone every time this season with a 100% opponent red zone scoring percentage, opening the door for Tampa Bay to take advantage – and they did.

Additionally, Tom Brady is among the least-sacked quarterbacks in the league, with the Bucs' offensive line letting up only eight sacks all season, which is good for third-least. Brady is sacked on just 2.97% of pass attempts so far this season, which is tied for the best mark in the league with Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts. Looks like offensive lines are doing well in protecting more 'seasoned' quarterbacks, shall we say?