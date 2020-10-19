Top Three Takeaways from Packers vs. Buccaneers

Though, Brady was quick to point out it wasn't a perfect game for the Bucs and they still have mistakes to correct. They've got a good opponent to prepare for next week in the Las Vegas Raiders. Yes, he was already onto next week. Like a true quarterback, he never gets too high and never gets too low. But whether or not Brady will admit it, the game was a statement win for the Buccaneers with a lot of good things in it.

Here are the top three.

1. This dang defense.

Let's just run through the stats to start off. The defense recorded two interceptions, five sacks, a forced fumble, 13 quarterback hits, six passes defensed and six tackles for loss.

Now let's expand on that.

They recorded two interceptions on a quarterback who had yet to throw one all season. One of those interceptions was pick-six, when cornerback Jamel Dean returned the ball 32 yards to the end zone. That was just the third time IN HIS CAREER that quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown. Coincidentally, one of the other two, he also threw inside Raymond James Stadium back in 2009 when safety Tanard Jackson did it as part of a three-interception performance by the Bucs' defense that game. The very next drive, Carlton Davis did a great job tipping a pass intended for Davante Adams that fell into safety Mike Edwards' hands. Edwards returned it 37 yards to the two-yard line and the Bucs were able to punch it in from there to take a lead they would never relinquish. In fact, Rodgers has thrown multiple interceptions in three of the five times he's played Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers now have eight interceptions on the season and are tied for second in interceptions this season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Remember how after recording the most passes defensed of any team in 2019, Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles said in training camp this year that he needed his defense to take the next step and turn those into interceptions? Yeah, they do too.