Top Three Takeaways from Saints vs. Buccaneers

There wasn't much that went right for the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football against the division-rival New Orleans Saints. The Bucs' only points in the 38-3 loss came from kicker Ryan Succop, who now has the third-most points of any kicker in the league with 74. He has an 89% field goal success rate this season, hitting 16 of 18 tries. That's something, right?

Not enough. I know. And the players and coaches know it, too. They were upset after that nationally televised showing. It's not representative of who they are. Head Coach Bruce Arians called it uncharacteristic. So did inside linebacker Lavonte David on Monday. David said they went through the film and evaluated the game as a whole. Let's do the same thing.

1. Slow start doomed the Bucs from the beginning.

The Buccaneers started with the ball in their hands after the Saints won the toss and deferred. Tampa Bay went three-and-out. Conversely, New Orleans came out swinging with their first offensive possession, likely feeding off their defensive shutdown. They scored a touchdown. The Buccaneers couldn't answer. The defense then kicked in and was able to stop the Saints at the Bucs' two-yard line with a forced fumble by safety Jordan Whitehead that was picked up by David. But while it kept points off the board, it placed the Bucs' offense in bad field position and they weren't able to get anything going then, either.

What all this did was put the Bucs in a state of playing catch up. They needed yards and needed them quickly, so they all but abandoned the run in favor of the pass to try and gain some chunk yardage. Solely passing is no one's gameplan. Take it from Arians himself.

"Offensively, we got out of that gameplan so fast [that] I felt terrible for the left side of the line because there was no threat of the run," he said. "I thought we had a really good plan for the running game, but when you go down 21-0, we tried to jumpstart it with the two-minute drive just to get something going. It just didn't work. We got our [butts] kicked pretty good."