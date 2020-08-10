This Week in Buccaneers Training Camp

The first time that ﻿Tom Brady﻿ and his new teammates will gather for some form of practice will be on Wednesday, the first of two days they will spend in the second phase. These workouts still won't feature competition between the offense and defense or between kicking and return units; rather they will be performed "on air."

On Friday, the action ramps up again as the team moves into the final part of the ramp-up period. This will include practices resembling OTAs (organized team activity) that are usually conducted in May and June. The Bucs will hold two of these practices, one on Friday and one on Sunday, with the weekly required day off in between. These practices still won't involve pads or contact but they will include such offense-vs.-defense drills as 7-on-7 and 9-on-7. These practices can be run at full speed but have a maximum time limit of two hours.