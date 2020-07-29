Gronk Hopes He Doesn't Suck & Updates Regarding Justin Evans and Kendell Beckwith | Carmen Catches Up

-Rob Gronkowski is a Buc and he hopes he doesn't suck. Let's hope his playing skills after taking a year off of football are better than his guitar skills, am I right? Gronk posted the video to his Instagram story, then of course social coordinator extraordinaire Jill Beckman and the Bucs took it and ran with it.
It was part of a shoutout to a furniture company that helped Gronk furnish his new home, presumably here in Tampa. Gronkowski and his veteran Buccaneer counterparts have started the testing process in order to return to the building for training camp. He's set to take the field next week.
-The Bucs placed safety Justin Evans on the Physically Unable to Perform list and waived linebacker Kendell Beckwith*.* It gave fans some long-awaited answers on the status of the two promising players. Evans has been battling foot injuries since 2018. He attempted a comeback last season but could never fully work up to 100%. He'll start preseason on the PUP active list, which would leave him the option to be placed on the reserve/PUP list for the regular season, meaning he could still return.
Beckwith, however, was waived with a non-football injury designation following a serious 2018 car crash, where Beckwith was a passenger, that left him with an ankle injury. He hasn't been able to fully rehab since and missed all of last season due to it. This would seemingly indicate that Beckwith doesn't intend to play football again. The two roster moves put the Buccaneers roster number at 86 heading into camp.
-Four more Bucs were named to the NFL Top 100 Tuesday night. After Lavonte David clocked in at exactly number 100, four of his teammates came in the top 40. Wide receiver Chris Godwin was listed at No. 38 after his breakout third season that saw him lead the team in both receiving yards (1,333) and touchdowns (9). He was followed by outside linebacker and reigning sack king Shaq Barrett at No. 32. The second part of the Bucs' wide receiver tandem came in at No. 30, as Mike Evans moved up 23 spots from his 2019 ranking. The list culminated with quarterback Tom Brady at No. 14.
Evans was one of only two Buccaneers to make the list in 2019. The other was outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul. A neck injury last offseason caused him to miss the first six games of the season in 2019, which is presumably why he falls out of the Top 100. Even with that significant time lost, JPP still managed 8.5 sacks last year. This coming season should showcase exactly what both he and Barrett can do bringing pressure from the outside and I wouldn't be surprised if we end up with two double-digit sack players at the end of the 2020 season, should it be played out in its entirety.
-Senior Writer slash Editor Scott Smith and I have been continuing our Camp Countdown series and recently tackled topics like who would be the hardest absence to overcome this season and who we envision winning the third receiver spot. We agreed on the latter but came up with different answers in the former question. One of us went with a big man and I'll give you one guess who it was.
-Head Coach Bruce Arians spoke to the media Tuesday in an almost half-hour long session. He tackled a ton of topics including how well he feels Brady is grasping the offense and how he sees the Bucs' depth playing out at various positions.
