Gronk Hopes He Doesn't Suck & Updates Regarding Justin Evans and Kendell Beckwith | Carmen Catches Up

-Four more Bucs were named to the NFL Top 100 Tuesday night. After Lavonte David clocked in at exactly number 100, four of his teammates came in the top 40. Wide receiver Chris Godwin was listed at No. 38 after his breakout third season that saw him lead the team in both receiving yards (1,333) and touchdowns (9). He was followed by outside linebacker and reigning sack king Shaq Barrett at No. 32. The second part of the Bucs' wide receiver tandem came in at No. 30, as Mike Evans moved up 23 spots from his 2019 ranking. The list culminated with quarterback Tom Brady at No. 14.

Evans was one of only two Buccaneers to make the list in 2019. The other was outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul. A neck injury last offseason caused him to miss the first six games of the season in 2019, which is presumably why he falls out of the Top 100. Even with that significant time lost, JPP still managed 8.5 sacks last year. This coming season should showcase exactly what both he and Barrett can do bringing pressure from the outside and I wouldn't be surprised if we end up with two double-digit sack players at the end of the 2020 season, should it be played out in its entirety.

-Senior Writer slash Editor Scott Smith and I have been continuing our Camp Countdown series and recently tackled topics like who would be the hardest absence to overcome this season and who we envision winning the third receiver spot. We agreed on the latter but came up with different answers in the former question. One of us went with a big man and I'll give you one guess who it was.