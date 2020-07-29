Camp Countdown: Predicting the Third Receiver

Scott:

Honestly, I think it's going to be a bit of a mix. As Carmen notes, it might take rookie Tyler Johnson a bit more time to carve out a significant role given that he'll only have a couple of weeks of NFL practice under his belt before the games begin. That said, I do think the Buccaneers would like to see him have the lion's share of that role at some point, whether it be later this season or in 2021. I could say Miller, Watson, Johnson and maybe even Bryant Mitchell getting some reps in three-receiver sets.

But I think the idea here is to pick one player, and if that's the task than my initial answer would also be Miller. I'm not sure of the rules here; am I allowed to make the same pick as Carmen? If so, I'll just elaborate a bit more on Carmen's reasoning. Last year, Breshad Perriman was the team's third receiver when he, Evans and Godwin were all healthy at the same time, which was essentially 10 games, because Perriman only played five snaps in the Week Four game in which he got hurt. In those 10 games, Perriman played 462 snaps but only caught 19 passes. All the while, Head Coach Bruce Arians was insisting that Perriman was playing well and doing his job as asked, and that became clear when Evans and Godwin went down and Perriman suddenly started catching everything in sight.

My point is, Perriman was on the field for about 50% of the team's snaps during those games but he wasn't putting much into his stat line. He was affecting the game without catching passes because he was enough of a threat to opposing defenses that they had to pay attention, helping put Evans and Godwin into better positions to rack up the catches. That's something I think Miller can do, for the reasons Carmen states. Put him on the outside and let him scare corners and safeties with a deep route and that can only help Godwin in the slot and Evans on the other side.