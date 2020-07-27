Camp Countdown: Fastest Start

Monday, July: 27: Which unit will get off to the fastest start in camp?

Tuesday, July 28: Other than Tom Brady, whose absence for an extended period would be the toughest for the Buccaneers to overcome?

Wednesday, July 29: Who do you think is most likely to fit into that third receiver role?

Thursday, July 30: How do you see the offensive backfield shaping up?

Friday, July 31: Who will be the first player to intercept Tom Brady in practice?

Monday, August 3: Which player on the roster will make the biggest leap from 2019 to 2020?

Tuesday, August 4: Who 'wins' training camp? Offense or defense?

Carmen:

With two top-ten receivers leading the way, I thought briefly about the Bucs' wideout room. Veterans like Mike Evans, and now Chris Godwin (entering his fourth season), are operating out of routine at this point. However, not only is the battle for that third receiver spot wide open, they'll also have a new quarterback throwing them the ball. Even with as vested as that veteran signal caller is, there are still bound to be some hiccups while they all build chemistry and get their timing down. The quarterback-receiver relationship is very nuanced, after all.

This is why I'm actually going to pivot to the other side of the ball where you'll find two healthy inside linebackers in veteran Lavonte David and now second-year player Devin White. These two are the anchors in the middle and after battling through injury earlier in the season, White finished his rookie campaign extremely strong. Like, with back-to-back NFC defensive rookie of the month honors, strong. Plus, he has undoubtedly benefitted from the nine-year veteran by his side in David, who despite his lack of recognition is the best inside linebacker in the league and to me, it's not close. The pair have now learned how to work together and have experience with all the moving parts of Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles' defense. Plus, with how close the two guys are, I have to think that their relationship has only gotten stronger off the field, which should lead to even more chemistry on it. There will be no playing catch up in that regard for the two, so that should lead to them truly hitting the ground running.