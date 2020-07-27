Bucs Rookies and Quarterbacks Report to AdventHealth Training Center

Though many of the players reporting Monday are new to the Buccaneers, the building does look drastically different even for returning players. With safety precautions and COVID-19 protocols in place, there are one-way hallways, restricted sections of the building and a mask requirement while indoors. All safety measures have been put in place with the aid of the Bucs Infectious Disease Officer Greg Skaggs, who is the Bucs' Director of Athletic Performance, and the help of experts at AdventHealth's Infectious Disease department.

It comes in conjunction with league-wide mandates after a COVID-19 response plan was agreed upon between the NFL and NFLPA just last week. Changes to the 2020 season include the vacation of all four preseason games. Training camp will begin with an acclimatization period from August 3-11, followed by a 'ramp-up period' from August 12-16, before 14 padded practices that must be spread out between August 17 and September 6. There were also additional changes to the number of players on the inflated training camp roster, as well as practice squad changes for the season. To see a more complete list of the agreed-upon conditions, click here.