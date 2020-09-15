Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Defensive Confidence & Offensive Optimism | Carmen Catches Up

The Bucs’ defense got off to a fast start in their season opener and with the talent on the offensive side of the ball, players are confident they’ll get any mistakes cleaned up as the season progresses.

Sep 15, 2020 at 10:22 AM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

CCU-9.15

-The 2020 season is officially underway with the Buccaneers opening their season in New Orleans against the division-rival Saints. The game didn't end up exactly how Tampa Bay would have liked, but as the old saying goes – when you watch the tape, it's never as good or as bad as you thought. For a breakdown of the major things we say in Sunday's season opener, check out Takeaways.

Top Sights | Buccaneers vs. Saints Week One 

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 1 matchup against New Orleans.

Bucs vs. Saints
1 / 104

Bucs vs. Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Saints
2 / 104

Bucs vs. Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Saints
3 / 104

Bucs vs. Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Saints
4 / 104

Bucs vs. Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Saints
5 / 104

Bucs vs. Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Jersey numbers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Jersey numbers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

200913_KZ_Bucs_Saints_0113
7 / 104
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
200913_KZ_Bucs_Saints_0141
8 / 104
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
200913_KZ_Bucs_Saints_0146
9 / 104
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
200913_KZ_Bucs_Saints_0159
10 / 104
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
200913_KZ_Bucs_Saints_0199
11 / 104
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - NFLPA message to players regarding social justice before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - NFLPA message to players regarding social justice before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers locker room with plexiglass between lockers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers locker room with plexiglass between lockers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Mercedes-Benz Superdowm before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Mercedes-Benz Superdowm before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Social justice shirt before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Social justice shirt before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Jack Cichy #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Jack Cichy #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians and General Manager Jason Licht during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians and General Manager Jason Licht during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 and Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 and Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

200913_KZ_Bucs_Saints_1066
34 / 104
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
200913_KZ_Bucs_Saints_1518
45 / 104
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Head Coach Bruce Arians, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14, and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Head Coach Bruce Arians, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14, and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Ryan Smith #29, Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Ryan Smith #29, Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Safety Andrew Adams #26, Safety Jordan Whitehead #33, Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51, and Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Safety Andrew Adams #26, Safety Jordan Whitehead #33, Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51, and Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles, Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, and Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles, Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, and Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24, and Director of Football Operations Shelton Quarles before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24, and Director of Football Operations Shelton Quarles before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Maral Javadifar, Specialist Coach Chris Boniol, and Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Maral Javadifar, Specialist Coach Chris Boniol, and Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87, and Guard Alex Cappa #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87, and Guard Alex Cappa #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares to take the field before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares to take the field before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

200913_KZ_Bucs_Saints_2249
71 / 104
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - An empty Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - An empty Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a sack during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
88 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a sack during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
89 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Ryan Smith #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
91 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Ryan Smith #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Helmets during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Helmets during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
93 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
94 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
95 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Drew Brees after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Drew Brees after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

200913_MM_Bucs_Saints_0242
97 / 104
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
200913_MM_Bucs_Saints_0848
98 / 104
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
99 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a sack before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
100 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a sack before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
101 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
102 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
103 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
104 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

-One of the major positives that came out of Week One was the Bucs' defense. Throughout camp, various players and coaches preached the importance of a fast start for their unit. Plus, continuity was in their favor, returning the entire starting front seven and fielding almost the exact group of 11 starters as the last few games last year. With a year of experience under their belt and a strong finish, the defense wanted to pick right back up where they left off.

And they did.

The Bucs' defense allowed the second-lowest yards per play in the NFL's opening week with a 4.11 yard per play average. They held the league's all-time leading passer to 160 passing yards, running back Alvin Kamara to his lowest yard-per-carry average of his career and Michael Thomas to the lowest catch total of his along with his second-lowest yardage total.

One player that was instrumental in that latter stat was cornerback ﻿Carlton Davis﻿, who seemed to have been charged with shadowing 2019's leading receiver all game, allowing him to catch the ball just three times for only 17 yards. And though Davis is only in his third-year in the league, he's playing with the confidence of a bonified vet.

"It just comes from putting in work," Davis said of that confidence. "Only hard work can breed confidence. My coaches put me in a position to show my skillset and be able to provide what our team needs in a corner. Just having those guys trust me and having our coaches give me this job is everything I need to go out there and do a job. At the end of the day, I want to do whatever I can to help our team win. I've always been this type of corner where I'm following the best receiver since college. So, coming to the NFL is definitely different, but it's the same job and I'm used to the pressure."

Another player who had a great game, albeit a little under the radar, was defensive lineman ﻿William Gholston﻿. He's now solidified as an interior defender along the defensive line and has been since Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles took the reins and changed the Bucs defense to a 3-4 hybrid scheme. Now that he's had a year to get used to his role and maintain his body to mirror that role, Gholston feels a ton more comfortable.

"I feel like coming into the second year and knowing what's expected of me and knowing, really, what's asked of me in the defense – it's easier to be able to produce," he said. "But, I wouldn't have been able to do any of that stuff without the guys to the left and right of me."

And behind him, for that matter. Both inside linebackers, and defensive captains, ﻿Devin White﻿ and ﻿Lavonte David﻿ brought the pressure on Saints quarterback Drew Brees and New Orleans running backs. David had two tackles for loss and tied for the team lead in tackles with White. They each had 11. And what's more, is that White is now fully entrenched in his role as a leader of this defense in just his second year.

"I think being able to vote him as a team captain shows the sense of accountability, responsibility and how he's approaching the game now being a second-year player," said Gholston of White. "As far as him getting all the calls out – he does that very well. He gets us lined up and ready to go. Plus, he has another great, veteran leader that's in his room in Lavonte [David]."

And while the defense had a pretty good outing, especially for it being the first game of the season, the offense definitely had some plays it would like back. With so many new pieces, getting on the same page is going to take a little bit of time but the game in New Orleans against a formidable Saints' defense has proved a learning experience for the unit.

"I think we have a better idea," wide receiver ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ said of knowing where the offense can improve. "I think the more games we play, the better of an idea that we'll get. I don't think we really can change too much in terms of our preparation. I think we do a really good job of preparing [and] I think we work extremely hard. We had a really good camp, but you never really know what the full product is going to look like until you put it on the field. That was our first opportunity – we learned from some of the mistakes. We understand that there's some miscommunication that we have to get fixed, and that's going to come with experience building this chemistry together."

-It wasn't all bad for the offense, though. They put together a well-balanced opening drive that culminated in a Tom Brady rushing touchdown of all things. It was the first of three touchdowns Brady would score on the day, which set the Bucs' record for most total touchdowns by a quarterback in their red-and-pewter debut. To see more, Scott Smith has you covered.

Bucs Tweet of the Day:

Related Content

What Familiar Faces Mean for the Bucs and Saints | Carmen Catches Up
news

What Familiar Faces Mean for the Bucs and Saints | Carmen Catches Up

It may be Week One, but there is some familiarity already between these two teams that may make it difficult on both sidelines come gameday.
Big Easy Not Being Taken Lightly by Bucs | Carmen Catches Up
news

Big Easy Not Being Taken Lightly by Bucs | Carmen Catches Up

The 2020 season begins in the Bayou and the Buccaneers know there's a good team waiting for them there.
Oh Captain, My Captain & the Uphill Battle for the NFC South | Carmen Catches Up
news

Oh Captain, My Captain & the Uphill Battle for the NFC South | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers voted on their captains, which were announced Tuesday, Leonard Fournette joins the running back room and the battle for the NFC South. 
Arians: 'You Have Everything You Need Here' | Carmen Catches Up
news

Arians: 'You Have Everything You Need Here' | Carmen Catches Up

Head Coach Bruce Arians is 'all-in' with guys like Devin White, Shaq Barrett and Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell, who all spoke to the media on Thursday.
Defensive Creativity in 2020 & JPP's Excitement | Carmen Catches Up
news

Defensive Creativity in 2020 & JPP's Excitement | Carmen Catches Up

We got to talk mostly about the secondary today during media availability and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul asks, "What do YOU think?"
Gronk's Goal & Cappa's Confidence | Carmen Catches Up
news

Gronk's Goal & Cappa's Confidence | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers had their last day of training camp as we know it on Tuesday while Head Coach Bruce Arians, Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert, tight end Rob Gronkowski and right guard Alex Cappa all spoke to the media.
High Hopes for the Defense & Shady's Impact | Carmen Catches Up
news

High Hopes for the Defense & Shady's Impact | Carmen Catches Up

Head Coach Bruce Arians makes a bold prediction for the defense while defensive lineman Rakeem Nuñez-Roches talks about which offensive lineman have stood out to him and rookie running back Raymond Calais talks about LeSean McCoy's influence.
Bruce Arians, Tom Brady, Tristan Wirfs Give their Thoughts on the Bucs Scrimmage | Carmen Catches Up
news

Bruce Arians, Tom Brady, Tristan Wirfs Give their Thoughts on the Bucs Scrimmage | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers got a game-like atmosphere as they took practice over to Raymond James Stadium and Head Coach Bruce Arians raved about quarterback Tom Brady's command of his new offense.
Bruce Arians, Byron Leftwich, LeSean McCoy React to Major Sports Protests & Racial Injustice | Carmen Catches Up
news

Bruce Arians, Byron Leftwich, LeSean McCoy React to Major Sports Protests & Racial Injustice | Carmen Catches Up

Following major sports' leagues postponement and cancellation of games yesterday in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting, members of the Buccaneers expressed their thoughts and concerns regarding the current state racial injustice and police brutality. 
Seeing Bucs Expectations as Opportunity in 2020 | Carmen Catches Up
news

Seeing Bucs Expectations as Opportunity in 2020 | Carmen Catches Up

We got to hear from tight end Cameron Brate and inside linebacker Lavonte David about the expectations of the Buccaneers this season. See which one splashed some cold water on the hype – plus other highlights of media availability from Wednesday.
The Most Pivotal Bucs Rookie & Tom Brady's Incompletions | Carmen Catches Up
news

The Most Pivotal Bucs Rookie & Tom Brady's Incompletions | Carmen Catches Up

NFL.com names the most pivotal rookie on each team and even when Tom Brady's passes aren't caught - they're still problems for opposing defenses.

Advertising