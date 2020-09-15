Defensive Confidence & Offensive Optimism | Carmen Catches Up

And while the defense had a pretty good outing, especially for it being the first game of the season, the offense definitely had some plays it would like back. With so many new pieces, getting on the same page is going to take a little bit of time but the game in New Orleans against a formidable Saints' defense has proved a learning experience for the unit.

"I think we have a better idea," wide receiver ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ said of knowing where the offense can improve. "I think the more games we play, the better of an idea that we'll get. I don't think we really can change too much in terms of our preparation. I think we do a really good job of preparing [and] I think we work extremely hard. We had a really good camp, but you never really know what the full product is going to look like until you put it on the field. That was our first opportunity – we learned from some of the mistakes. We understand that there's some miscommunication that we have to get fixed, and that's going to come with experience building this chemistry together."