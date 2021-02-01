Rob Gronkowski's Super Bowl Mindset: Dominate

Gronkowski's return to the game and trade to Tampa reunited him with Tom Brady, his quarterback throughout a nine-season tenure with the New England Patriots. The very last pass that Brady threw to Gronkowski while both were still wearing Patriots uniforms resulted a 29-yard highlight-reel catch down to the two that set up the only touchdown in New England's 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII. There were shades of that in the NFC Championship Game in Green Bay when Brady hit Gronkowski on a fourth-down go route for 27 yards to set up Ryan Succop's 46-yard field goal and the team's final points in a 31-26 win.

Gronkowski's only other catch in the first two playoff games was a 14-yarder in New Orleans in the Divisional Round. The Buccaneers, whose running game has come alive in the playoffs, have used the big tight end to block more often, with tight end Cam Brate instead catching 11 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown. In fact, this season Gronkowski has lined up tight with the line on 88% of his snaps. Compare that with his 64% tight rate in 2018, his last year in New England. But we can't assume the results of the past three games will dicate what is going to happen in the Super Bowl. Gronkowski only had five catches for 78 yards in a three-game span at midseason before suddenly going off for 106 yards on six grabs in Week 12.

That game was against the Kansas City Chiefs.