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How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Rams | Week 17 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17 of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

May 14, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

HTW Rams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium in Week 17 of the 2026 NFL regular season. Kickoff is set for TBD on January 3. This is your official guide from Buccaneers.com for how to watch, stream and listen to every moment of the game.

The game will air locally on TBD, with streaming available through NFL+ for in-market mobile viewers and NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV for out-of-market fans.

Game Information

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams
Date: Sunday, January 3, 2026
Kickoff Time: TBD
Location: Raymond James Stadium
Week: 17 of the 2026 NFL Regular Season

How to Watch: TV & Streaming Options

Local TV: TBD
Broadcast Crew: TBD
Mobile Stream (In-Market): NFL+
Out-of-Market Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV
International Stream: Game Pass International on DAZN

Get your personalized view of the NFL schedule based on your location and services at watch.nfl.com/buccaneers.

How to Listen: Radio Broadcast Details

Fans can listen to the Buccaneers game live in English and Spanish through the Buccaneers Official App (in-market) or on Buccaneers.com (available to all markets on desktop).

English Radio Broadcast

  • Flagship Station: WXTB 97.9 FM (Tampa Bay/Sarasota)
  • Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play-by-play), Dave Moore (color analyst), T.J. Rives (sideline reporter)
  • Live Stream: Buccaneers Official App (in-market)
  • National Stream: Buccaneers.com or SiriusXM Ch. 380

Spanish Radio Broadcast

  • Stations: WTPM – La Invasora 1150 AM | 1590 AM | 96.1 FM | 92.9 FM | 94.9 FM | 102.1 FM | 103.9 FM
  • Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play-by-play), Martin Gramatica (color analyst), Santiago Gramatica (sideline reporter)
  • Stream: Buccaneers Official App (in-market) | Buccaneers.com (out-of-market, desktop)

Buccaneers Radio Network: Florida & Regional Affiliates

  • Tampa Bay / Sarasota: WXTB 97.9 FM
  • Brooksville: WXTB 97.9 FM
  • Orlando: WTKS 104.1 FM
  • Melbourne / Cocoa Beach / Titusville: WTKS 104.1 FM
  • Daytona Beach: WLOV 99.5 FM
  • Gainesville / Ocala: WRUF 850 AM / 98.1 FM
  • Lakeland: WLKF 1430 AM / 96.7 FM
  • Ft. Myers / Naples: WBNC 770 AM / 98.1 FM / 104.3 FM
  • Englewood: WENG 1530 AM / 98.1 FM / 107.5 FM
  • Homosassa Springs: WXCV 95.3 FM
  • Sebring: WJCM 1050 AM / 106.3 FM
  • Port St. Lucie: WPSL 1590 AM / WSTU 1450 AM
  • Panama City: WFLF 94.5 FM
  • Pensacola: WBSR 1450 AM / 101.1 FM
  • Tallahassee: WVFT 93.3 FM
  • Oklahoma City: KRXO 107.7 FM

Tickets and Schedule

  • Buy Buccaneers vs. Rams tickets here.
  • Tap here to view the full 2026 Bucs schedule
  • To buy Season Passes and go to every home game click here.
  • Single game tickets can be purchased here.

📱 Download the Official Buccaneers App — Your Best Gameday Companion

The Buccaneers app is the single best way to stay connected on gameday and all season long.

Download the Buccaneers App here and get:

  • 🔔 Breaking news alerts — Be the first to know about roster moves, injuries, and game-day decisions
  • 📻 Live radio stream — Listen to the English and Spanish broadcasts in-market, free
  • 📝 Live Game Blog — Real-time notes and analysis starting at kickoff
  • 🎁 Exclusive promotions — Gameday deals and offers tailored to you

All games are located on the app home screen on gameday or under the MORE tab.

Stay Connected: Follow the Buccaneers on Social Media

Get live gameday updates, highlights, behind-the-scenes content, and more:

Series History & 2026 Context

The Buccaneers and Rams have created a rivalry in recent years with a series of high-profile matchups leading up to Tampa Bay's first Super Bowl championship in the 2002 season, and after their second Super Bowl victory in the 2020 season. Since 2000, the Buccaneers and Rams have played six regular-season prime-time games against each other. The Rams have won eight of the last 10 meetings, postseason included.

View the full history between these two teams here

Frequently Asked Questions

What channel is the Buccaneers vs. Rams game on?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams Week 17 game airs on TBD. Full TV and streaming details are available at Buccaneers.com.

What time do the Buccaneers play on January 3?

Kickoff is scheduled for TBD at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

How can I stream the Buccaneers game live?

In-market fans can stream the game on mobile via NFL+. Out-of-market fans can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. International viewers can access the game through Game Pass International on DAZN.

Where can I listen to the Buccaneers game on the radio?

The game broadcasts locally on WXTB 97.9 FM. Fans can also stream the radio call live through the Buccaneers Official App (in-market) or on Buccaneers.com (all markets, desktop).

Is there a Spanish-language broadcast of the Buccaneers game?

Yes. The Spanish radio broadcast airs on WTPM – La Invasora and several affiliated stations. It is also available to stream via the Buccaneers Official App and Buccaneers.com.

Where are the Buccaneers playing this week?

The Buccaneers are playing at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

How do I download the Buccaneers app?

The official Buccaneers app is free to download. Click here to download or update the app.

Full 2026 Buccaneers Schedule

The full 2026 Buccaneers schedule—including all matchups, kickoff times, primetime games, and game-by-game breakdowns—is available in the official Schedule Release Hub.

Explore the full schedule & matchups here.

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Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Rams

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Los Angeles Rams

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 23: Quarterback Doug Williams #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to make a pass during the game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, September 23, 1979 at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 21-6. (Photo by Bob and Sylvia Allen/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 23: Quarterback Doug Williams #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to make a pass during the game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, September 23, 1979 at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 21-6. (Photo by Bob and Sylvia Allen/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Bob and Sylvia Allen/© 1979 Bob and Sylvia Allen/Tampa Bay Buccaneers All Rights Reserved
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 6: Running back Ricky Bell #42 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Stadium on January 6, 1980 in Tampa, Florida. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 6: Running back Ricky Bell #42 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Stadium on January 6, 1980 in Tampa, Florida. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Bob and Sylvia Allen/© Bob and Sylvia Allen/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 11: Wide Receiver Gordon Jones #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a catch against the Los Angeles Rams on September 11, 1980 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 10-9. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 11: Wide Receiver Gordon Jones #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a catch against the Los Angeles Rams on September 11, 1980 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 10-9. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen's Studio/©1980 Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 13: Running back James Wilder #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers jumps into the tackle against the Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Stadium on October 13, 1985 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 27-31 (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 13: Running back James Wilder #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers jumps into the tackle against the Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Stadium on October 13, 1985 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 27-31 (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen's Studio/© 1985 Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ANAHEIM, CA - OCTOBER 5: Fullback Adgar Armstrong #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the ball against the Los Angeles Rams at Anaheim Stadium on October 5, 1986 in Anaheim, California. The Buccaneers lost 20-26(OT). (photo by Bob and Sylvia Allen/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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ANAHEIM, CA - OCTOBER 5: Fullback Adgar Armstrong #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the ball against the Los Angeles Rams at Anaheim Stadium on October 5, 1986 in Anaheim, California. The Buccaneers lost 20-26(OT). (photo by Bob and Sylvia Allen/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Bob and Sylvia Allen/© 1986 Bob and Sylvia Allen/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 16: Running Back Reggie Cobb #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gets tackled against the Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Stadium on September 16, 1990 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 14-35. (photo by Paul R. Baker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 16: Running Back Reggie Cobb #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gets tackled against the Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Stadium on September 16, 1990 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 14-35. (photo by Paul R. Baker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Paul R. Baker/© 1990 Paul R. Baker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 6: Quarterback Steve DeBerg #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Stadium on December 6, 1992 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 27-31. (photo by Allen Dean Steele/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 6: Quarterback Steve DeBerg #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Stadium on December 6, 1992 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 27-31. (photo by Allen Dean Steele/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen Dean Steele/© 1992 Allen Dean Steele/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. LOUIS, MO - JANUARY 23: Wide receiver Jacquez Green #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the St. Louis Rams during the NFC Championship game at the Trans World Dome on January 23, 2000 in St. Louis, Missouri. The Buccaneers lost 6-11. (Photo by Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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ST. LOUIS, MO - JANUARY 23: Wide receiver Jacquez Green #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the St. Louis Rams during the NFC Championship game at the Trans World Dome on January 23, 2000 in St. Louis, Missouri. The Buccaneers lost 6-11. (Photo by Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robbie Rogers/© 2000 Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. LOUIS, MO - NOVEMBER 26: Running back Rabih Abdullah #27, Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 and teammate of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate against the St. Louis Rams at Dome at America's Center on November 26, 2001 in St. Louis, Missouri. Buccaneers won 24-7. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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ST. LOUIS, MO - NOVEMBER 26: Running back Rabih Abdullah #27, Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 and teammate of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate against the St. Louis Rams at Dome at America's Center on November 26, 2001 in St. Louis, Missouri. Buccaneers won 24-7. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Tom Wagner/© 2001 Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 23: Linebacker Derrick Brooks #55 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball after an interception against the St. Louis Rams at Raymond James Stadium on September 23, 2002 in Tampa, Florida. Buccaneers won 26-14. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 23: Linebacker Derrick Brooks #55 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball after an interception against the St. Louis Rams at Raymond James Stadium on September 23, 2002 in Tampa, Florida. Buccaneers won 26-14. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Tom Wagner/© 2002 Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. LOUIS, MO- OCTOBER 18: Cornerback Torrie Cox #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball during the game against the St. Louis Rams at the Edward Jones Dome on October 18, 2004 in St. Louis, Missouri. The Buccaneers lost 21-28. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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ST. LOUIS, MO- OCTOBER 18: Cornerback Torrie Cox #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball during the game against the St. Louis Rams at the Edward Jones Dome on October 18, 2004 in St. Louis, Missouri. The Buccaneers lost 21-28. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2004 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 23: Running back Michael Pittman #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the St. Louis Rams at Raymond James Stadium on September 23, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 23: Running back Michael Pittman #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the St. Louis Rams at Raymond James Stadium on September 23, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2007 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OCTOBER 24, 2010, TAMPA, FL: Running Back Carnell Williams #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a game-winning touchdown catch during the game against the St. Louis Rams at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 18-17. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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OCTOBER 24, 2010, TAMPA, FL: Running Back Carnell Williams #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a game-winning touchdown catch during the game against the St. Louis Rams at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 18-17. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/(C) 2010 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 23: Fans celebrate as Wide Receiver Mike Williams #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game against the St. Louis Rams at Raymond James Stadium on December 23, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 28-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 23: Fans celebrate as Wide Receiver Mike Williams #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game against the St. Louis Rams at Raymond James Stadium on December 23, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 28-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2012 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. LOUIS, MO - DECEMBER 22: Defensive Tackle Akeem Spence #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the St. Louis Rams at the Edward Jones Dome on December 22, 2013, in St. Louis, Missouri. The Buccaneers lost 23-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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ST. LOUIS, MO - DECEMBER 22: Defensive Tackle Akeem Spence #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the St. Louis Rams at the Edward Jones Dome on December 22, 2013, in St. Louis, Missouri. The Buccaneers lost 23-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2013 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 14: Center Evan Dietrich-Smith #62 and Quarterback Josh McCown #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the St. Louis Rams at Raymond James Stadium on September 14, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 19-17. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 14: Center Evan Dietrich-Smith #62 and Quarterback Josh McCown #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the St. Louis Rams at Raymond James Stadium on September 14, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 19-17. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2014 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 14: Cornerback Johnthan Banks #27 and Safety Dashon Goldson #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense a pass during the game against the St. Louis Rams at Raymond James Stadium on September 14, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 19-17. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 14: Cornerback Johnthan Banks #27 and Safety Dashon Goldson #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense a pass during the game against the St. Louis Rams at Raymond James Stadium on September 14, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 19-17. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2014 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. LOUIS, MO - DECEMBER 17: Wide Receiver Donteea Dye #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the St. Louis Rams at the Edward Jones Dome on December 17, 2015, in St. Louis, Missouri. The Buccaneers lost 31-23. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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ST. LOUIS, MO - DECEMBER 17: Wide Receiver Donteea Dye #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the St. Louis Rams at the Edward Jones Dome on December 17, 2015, in St. Louis, Missouri. The Buccaneers lost 31-23. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2015 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. LOUIS, MO - DECEMBER 17: Tight End Austin Seferian-Jenkins #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game against the St. Louis Rams at the Edward Jones Dome on December 17, 2015, in St. Louis, Missouri. The Buccaneers lost 31-23. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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ST. LOUIS, MO - DECEMBER 17: Tight End Austin Seferian-Jenkins #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game against the St. Louis Rams at the Edward Jones Dome on December 17, 2015, in St. Louis, Missouri. The Buccaneers lost 31-23. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2015 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Jameis Winston #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2016, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 37-32. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Jameis Winston #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2016, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 37-32. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2016 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Charles Sims, 34, of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2016, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 37-32. (photo by Jen Sens/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Charles Sims, 34, of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2016, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 37-32. (photo by Jen Sens/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jen Sens/© 2016 Jen Sens/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 29, 2019 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Buccaneers won the game, 55-40. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 29, 2019 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Buccaneers won the game, 55-40. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 29, 2019 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Buccaneers won the game, 55-40. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 29, 2019 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Buccaneers won the game, 55-40. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INGLEWOOD, CA - September 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Rams won the game 34-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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INGLEWOOD, CA - September 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Rams won the game 34-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26, 2021 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Rams won the game 34-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26, 2021 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Rams won the game 34-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 06, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores the game-winning touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 16-13. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 06, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores the game-winning touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 16-13. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 06, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 16-13. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 06, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 16-13. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INGLEWOOD, CA - November 23, 2025 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. The Bucs lost the game, 34-7. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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INGLEWOOD, CA - November 23, 2025 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. The Bucs lost the game, 34-7. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INGLEWOOD, CA - November 23, 2025 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. The Bucs lost the game, 34-7. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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INGLEWOOD, CA - November 23, 2025 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. The Bucs lost the game, 34-7. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Chicago Bears in Week Nine of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

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How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Vikings | Week 3 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Minnesota Vikings in Week Three of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

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How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Browns | Week 2 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Cleveland Browns in Week Two of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

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How to Watch: Buccaneers at Ravens | Week 14 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14 of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

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How to Watch: Buccaneers at Cowboys | Week 5 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Dallas Cowboys in Week Five of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

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How to Watch: Buccaneers at Panthers | Week 7 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Carolina Panthers in Week Seven of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

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How to Watch: Buccaneers at Falcons | Week 16 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16 of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

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How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Panthers | Week 12 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Carolina Panthers in Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

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How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Falcons | Week 8 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Atlanta Falcons in Week Eight of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

Latest Headlines

Buccaneers' 2026 Schedule Revealed: Playoff Quest Starts in Cincinnati

After a Week One road trip to play the Bengals, the Bucs' 2026 schedule includes an early three-game homestand, one appearance each on Sunday, Monday and Thursday Night Football and a backloaded slate of contests against NFC South foes

Tampa Bay Watch: 2026 Schedule Release

Captain Baker Mayfield, Bert Kreischer, Cody Mauch and Ko Kieft defend Tampa Bay's local beaches from tourists who support the Buccaneers' 2026 opponents. Watch as the elite lifeguards work together to keep the peace while unveiling the 2026 schedule for the Krewe.

Tune-in on May 14th at 8pm ET to NFL Network or NFL+ for complete Schedule Release coverage.

5 Things to Know About the Bucs' 2026 Schedule

The Bucs 2026 NFL schedule is here. Discover the top key matchups dates and highlights every Tampa fan needs to know

Early-Season Homestand Kicks Off Bucs' 2026 Slate at Raymond James Stadium

The Buccaneers' loaded 2026 home schedule includes five games against 2025 playoff teams, a visit from the reigning NFL MVP, a Monday night showdown with the Panthers and, perhaps most critically, a three-game homestand in the first month

NFL Spotlights Bucs in Three Prime-Time Slots in 2026

The Bucs will play two road games against the Cowboys and Bears on Thursday and Sunday night, plus host division-rival Panthers for a Monday Night Football clash

Reacting and Breaking Down the Bucs' 2026 Schedule

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Editor/Writer Scott Smith react to and break down the full Bucs 2026 NFL schedule, including the opener, prime-time matchups and key opponents. Tune-in on May 14th at 8 p.m. ET to NFL Network or NFL+ for complete Schedule Release coverage.

Bucs' 2026 Preseason Includes Visit from Kansas City

The Buccaneers and Chiefs, who previously got together at Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV, will do so again in the middle of Tampa Bay's three-game preseason slate this August

Photos: Bucs 2026 Schedule | View Opponents

View the Bucs' 2026 matchups in photos. Browse matchup images week by week from the latest Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule release.

Buccaneers 2026 Opponents

A look at the Buccaneers 2026 home and away opponents prior to the schedule release on tonight at 7:30pm ET

Bucs Single Game & Additional Ticket Packages On Sale Now

The Krewe can purchase single game tickets, groups 10+, parking, & more now

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Steelers

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Packers

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Green Bay Packers

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Lions

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Detroit Lions

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Bears

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Chicago Bears

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Vikings

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Minnesota Vikings

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Panthers

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Carolina Panthers

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Saints

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the New Orleans Saints

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Falcons

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Atlanta Falcons

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Cowboys

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Dallas Cowboys

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Bengals

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Cincinnati Bengals

Single Game Tickets

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Preseason Week 1

August 14

7:00 PM ET

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Browns vs. Buccaneers

Week 2

September 20

1:00 PM ET

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Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

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Packers vs. Buccaneers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

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Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

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Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

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Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

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Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

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Saints vs.Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

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Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

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