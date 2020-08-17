Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Lavonte David Pro Bowl Gauntlet Has Been Thrown Down | Carmen Catches Up

The 2020 regular season may not have started yet, but the campaign to get Lavonte David into the Pro Bowl has…

Aug 17, 2020 at 11:30 AM
CCU-8.17

-The 2020 Lavonte David Pro Bowl campaign got its mode of transportation: a big bus. David made a guest appearance on Barstool Sports' Bussin' With the Boys podcast, hosted by linebacker Will Compton and Titans' offensive lineman Taylor Lewan.

Compton was a teammate of David's at Nebraska, and he certainly has a way of bringing out the best in the beloved Bucs linebacker. In the nearly 20-minute interview, David got candid about camp, playing with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski and Compton even got David to admit himself that he's underrated.

David used the word 'smooth' to describe training camp so far – even with all the new COVID-19 protocols. They took some getting used to, David said, but things are now humming along. That's also thanks in part to the Bucs' new quarterback. David said he still has his surreal moments walking into the locker room to see Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in there. That being said, he snaps back to reality pretty quick.

"I'm still trying to get the hang of it but it's real fun," said David of Brady. "He's a great dude, a great person off the field. He's one of the guys."

Brady's one of the guys both in the locker room and on the field. David said he's 'in-tune' with everyone on the offense and that he brings a sense of urgency to the team, which is elevating the play of everyone around him.

"You get that feeling like ok this is a guy that takes command of everything and everybody is just following his lead and everybody's on point," said David. "There's no lollygagging. Everybody is getting lined up ASAP. For defense, that gets us to get lined up ASAP and then the competition is on right there. It's different. You can feel a good vibe from him. That's what I really like. Both of those guys. They got a real great vibe and they come in and they are buying in and they just want to play football and they want to win. They've got that winning mentality. We've been needing that. It's real fun competing against those guys on a daily basis."

Another thing it may do on a daily basis is get the rest of the team, including David, some more notoriety. The Bucs are on primetime this season the maximum-allotted five times. The national audience will finally get their Bucs primer, which includes an introduction to the best off-ball linebacker in the league. Yeah, I said it.

"That's definitely going to help me," said David of the increased attention. "That's been talk already that, 'Lavonte is going to get more recognition.' People are going to get to see what type of player he is and how under-appreciated he is. You know me, I'm going to ball regardless. I'm still going to ball. I'm still going to do my thing."

With that, Compton kicked off this year's Pro Bowl (and All-Pro) campaign for David. I tried last year, but I haven't played a down in this league. Compton has – at David's position, no less – and now he's leading the charge, telling David that there are people now saying he may be one of the most underrated defensive players of the last decade.

"I agree with them," said David. "I feel like I command more respect especially with my play but at the same time, I always go back and say it all comes down to winning. When you're talking about me individually, I do feel like I've been a little underrated."

If you want to listen to the full podcast (and trust me, you do - it's full of gems from David), it comes out tonight. Check out Bussin' With the Boys on Apple podcasts, Spotify and YouTube.

Best Photos from Bucs Training Camp Practice, Aug. 17

View some of the photos from Buccaneers Training Camp practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Cornerback Mazzi Wilkins #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Cornerback Mazzi Wilkins #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Cornerback Parnell Motley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Cornerback Parnell Motley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #28 and Cornerback Ryan Smith #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #28 and Cornerback Ryan Smith #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #5 and Wide Receiver John Hurst #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #5 and Wide Receiver John Hurst #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 and Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 and Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Hurst #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Hurst #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Quarterback Reid Sinnett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Quarterback Reid Sinnett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Tight End Antony Auclair #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Tight End Antony Auclair #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Safety Javon Hagan #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Safety Javon Hagan #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Running Back T.J. Logan #22 and Safety Andrew Adams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Running Back T.J. Logan #22 and Safety Andrew Adams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Wide Receiver Bryant Mitchell #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Wide Receiver Bryant Mitchell #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 and Safety D'Cota Dixon #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 and Safety D'Cota Dixon #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Running Back T.J. Logan #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Running Back T.J. Logan #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Jack Cichy #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Jack Cichy #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Hurst #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Hurst #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Jack Cichy #48 and Wide Receiver Bryant Mitchell #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Jack Cichy #48 and Wide Receiver Bryant Mitchell #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #5 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #5 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Kahzin Daniels #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Kahzin Daniels #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 and Safety Andrew Adams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 and Safety Andrew Adams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
88 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
89 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
91 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
93 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
94 / 94

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after day 12 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

-Today was the first day the Bucs were in pads! Catch up on training camp with takeaways from the last few days.

Training Camp Takeaways Day 5

Training Camp Takeaways Day 4

Training Camp Takeaways Day 3

Bucs Tweet of the Day: Courtesy of Devin White…

Related Content

Bucs Bruce Arians Has Best Super Bowl Odds Says CBS Sports | Carmen Catches Up
news

Bucs Bruce Arians Has Best Super Bowl Odds Says CBS Sports | Carmen Catches Up

Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians gained recognition for his work in gender inclusivity while CBS Sports thinks he has the best chance of any current head coach to win his first Super Bowl… and make history doing it in Tampa. 
GM Jason Licht 'Made the Right Call' on Brady & the Bucs Ramp Up | Carmen Catches Up
news

GM Jason Licht 'Made the Right Call' on Brady & the Bucs Ramp Up | Carmen Catches Up

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht spoke about his conversation with quarterback Tom Brady's agent on The Herd while the Bucs began their 'ramp-up' period of training camp on Wednesday.
Tom Brady 'Hasn't Missed a Beat' | Carmen Catches Up
news

Tom Brady 'Hasn't Missed a Beat' | Carmen Catches Up

The Bucs new quarterback already seems to have a good grasp on the offense, according to running back Ronald Jones. The third-year back also detailed his offseason 
Arians Details How the Running Back Room Will Shake Out as Bucs Bring Shade to the Sunshine State | Carmen Catches Up
news

Arians Details How the Running Back Room Will Shake Out as Bucs Bring Shade to the Sunshine State | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers made things official with 12-year veteran LeSean McCoy and Head Coach Bruce Arians details how he sees him and the other running backs fitting into the new-look offense with quarterback Tom Brady at the helm.
Vets Take the Field and Shaq Barrett Wants to Be Better Than Last Year | Carmen Catches Up
news

Vets Take the Field and Shaq Barrett Wants to Be Better Than Last Year | Carmen Catches Up

Monday was the first day Bucs veterans got to take the field with their rookie counterparts and although things looked a little different, I think everyone was happy to have football back just the same.
Gronk Hopes He Doesn't Suck & Updates Regarding Justin Evans and Kendell Beckwith | Carmen Catches Up
news

Gronk Hopes He Doesn't Suck & Updates Regarding Justin Evans and Kendell Beckwith | Carmen Catches Up

Plus, four more Buccaneers were voted into the NFL Top 100 and Head Coach Bruce Arians spoke to the media Tuesday.
Tom Brady Has Officially Entered the Building and Put Some Respect on Lavonte David's Name | Carmen Catches Up
news

Tom Brady Has Officially Entered the Building and Put Some Respect on Lavonte David's Name | Carmen Catches Up

Quarterbacks and rookies reported to AdventHealth Training Center today for their physicals, marking the first time new quarterback Tom Brady entered the building as a Buccaneer. Plus, Lavonte David makes the NFL Top 100… but there's a catch.
'We're One of the Best in the League' Says Bucs' Howard | Carmen Catches Up
news

'We're One of the Best in the League' Says Bucs' Howard | Carmen Catches Up

Bucs tight end O.J. Howard had high praise for his offensive teammates and Tampa Bay was listed as one of the most-improved teams heading into 2020 by ESPN.
Rookies are Reporting, Bucs Part of Top Rivalry to Watch in 2020 | Carmen Catches Up
news

Rookies are Reporting, Bucs Part of Top Rivalry to Watch in 2020 | Carmen Catches Up

Football? Is that you?
Shaq Signs, Lavonte David is Top Two & Antoine Winfield Jr. Lands on Pro Bowl Watch List | Carmen Catches Up
news

Shaq Signs, Lavonte David is Top Two & Antoine Winfield Jr. Lands on Pro Bowl Watch List | Carmen Catches Up

OLB Shaq Barrett signed his franchise tender while ESPN ranked its Top 10 inside linebackers going into 2020 and David is top two while newcomer Antoine Winfield Jr. was tapped as a potential Pro Bowler. Plus, more Madden ratings have been revealed.
Get Ready for the Shaq Barrett Takeover on NFL Network & See Where ESPN Has the Bucs Offense Rated Going into 2020 | Carmen Catches Up
news

Get Ready for the Shaq Barrett Takeover on NFL Network & See Where ESPN Has the Bucs Offense Rated Going into 2020 | Carmen Catches Up

Bucs OLB Shaq Barrett is taking over NFL Network programming on Tuesday starting at 4 p.m. and we have offensive weaponry rankings along with top quarterback ratings in Madden 21 to talk about. 

Advertising