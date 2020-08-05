Arians Details How the Running Back Room Will Shake Out as Bucs Bring Shade to the Sunshine State | Carmen Catches Up

-Bruce Arians spoke to the media today for the first time since being back in the building with the entire team. There were a few housekeeping things to address, such as how he feels the team is handling the safety protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic. Overall, Arians said he's pleased and thinks the organization has created a safe environment for him, his staff and his players to operate in.

"We're doing our team meetings in the indoor facility where we're all spread out, have a big TV screen and using a microphone, which I'm not fond of," Arians said of the changes he and the team have had to adapt to. "It's working fine. I've gotten used to it. Special teams is doing the same thing – Keith [Armstrong's] got a headset and we're doing special teams meetings out there also. Our ownership did an unbelievable job of reshaping this building so that we could have meeting rooms for all the guys with spacing. We couldn't use our big auditorium because it only holds 50 [people], so we can only use our offense in there. [We've] basically taken over the other side of the building. New classrooms, getting used to eating outside andall those things that can be a distraction if you allow them to be. So far, our guys are not allowing that to be a distraction or the coaching staff. I'm very pleased so far in that way."