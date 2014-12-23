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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Daily Clips for Tuesday, December 23

Here's a sampling of media reports on the Buccaneers today.

Dec 23, 2014 at 01:15 AM

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Behind-the-Scenes: Packers

Behind the scenes photos from the Buccaneers vs. Packers game at Raymond James Stadium.

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NOW ON BUCCANEERS.COM**

Bucs draft order scenarios
4 things clear after Sunday
TJ's takeaways from TB-GB
Becht breaks down TB-GB
Game Awards: TB-GB
Slow-Mo: VJax 40-yd catch
Bucs fight hard, lack punch
Rapid Reaction: TB-GB
Social Rewind: TB-GB
Navy LT. surprises family
McCown press conference
MORNING CLIPS
*The Tampa Tribune: Injured McCoy stays involved
The Tampa Tribune:Final score: Packers 20, Bucs 3 *ESPN: Bucs' offensive line hasn't met expectations* *ESPN: *Bucs still on pace for No. 1 draft pick
USA Tody: Odds favor Titans getting No. 2 draft pick
The Tampa Bay Times:* 2014 was a good year for wacky sports stories
The Tampa Bay Times: What they're saying about Bucs-Packers
NBC Sports: [Buccaneers move closer to clinching the top pick in 2015 draft
Bleacher Report: *NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 17
*PewterReport.com: Bucs vs. Packers unit game grades*
JoeBucsFan.com: *Lovie pledges 'aggressive' free agency

FROM THE ENEMY
NewOrleansSaints.com: Sean Payton recaps Falcons game
NewOrleansSaints.com: Afternoon wrap, Dec. 22
NewOrleansSaints.com: 5 things to know about the Saints, Dec. 22**

AROUND THE DIVISION** Saints: Jonathan Vilma leads pregame chant vs. Falcons
Panthers: Another December to remember?
Falcons: 5 things: Focusing on Ryan's historic passing day VIDEO OF THE DAY

TWEET OF THE DAY

PREVIOUS CLIPS >

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Single Game Tickets

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Preseason Week 1

August 14

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Browns vs. Buccaneers

Week 2

September 20

1:00 PM ET

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Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

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Packers vs. Buccaneers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

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Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

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Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

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Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

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Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

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Saints vs.Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

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Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

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