Daily Clips for Tuesday, December 23

**
Behind the scenes photos from the Buccaneers vs. Packers game at Raymond James Stadium.
NOW ON BUCCANEERS.COM**
Bucs draft order scenarios
4 things clear after Sunday
TJ's takeaways from TB-GB
Becht breaks down TB-GB
Game Awards: TB-GB
Slow-Mo: VJax 40-yd catch
Bucs fight hard, lack punch
Rapid Reaction: TB-GB
Social Rewind: TB-GB
Navy LT. surprises family
McCown press conference
MORNING CLIPS
*The Tampa Tribune: Injured McCoy stays involved
The Tampa Tribune:Final score: Packers 20, Bucs 3 *ESPN: Bucs' offensive line hasn't met expectations* *ESPN: *Bucs still on pace for No. 1 draft pick
USA Tody: Odds favor Titans getting No. 2 draft pick
The Tampa Bay Times:* 2014 was a good year for wacky sports stories
The Tampa Bay Times: What they're saying about Bucs-Packers
NBC Sports: [Buccaneers move closer to clinching the top pick in 2015 draft
Bleacher Report: *NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 17
*PewterReport.com: Bucs vs. Packers unit game grades*
JoeBucsFan.com: *Lovie pledges 'aggressive' free agency
FROM THE ENEMY
NewOrleansSaints.com: Sean Payton recaps Falcons game
NewOrleansSaints.com: Afternoon wrap, Dec. 22
NewOrleansSaints.com: 5 things to know about the Saints, Dec. 22**
AROUND THE DIVISION** Saints: Jonathan Vilma leads pregame chant vs. Falcons
Panthers: Another December to remember?
Falcons: 5 things: Focusing on Ryan's historic passing day VIDEO OF THE DAY
TWEET OF THE DAY