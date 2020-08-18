Scotty Miller Focuses on Connection with Tom Brady

Miller would have felt better about 2020 even if Brady had not made the league-shaking decision to come south. The young receiver is in a better place to make the most of his speed and sharp open-field moves, both mentally and physically. Mentally, he's making that jump that helps so many second and third-year players, when his recall of the playbook and his assignments is much more natural and instinctive.

"I am so much more confident this year than I was last year," said Miller. "Last year coming in, the biggest thing was that I was thinking so much. I'd get in the huddle and so much was going through my brain, trying to figure out where I go, where I line up, who I'm hot off of – so many things going through my head and I couldn't just be me, ball out and just be confident. This year, I get in the huddle [and] it's easy for me to understand where I go, my assignment, and I'm free to just be myself and make plays out there."

Physically, Miller came into camp bigger and stronger than the year before. He was listed at 170 pounds in 2019 but says that he sometimes struggled to stay out of the 160s. This year he's planning to play at 180 pounds, which he can do without losing any of his speed.

"[I was] just working hard because I knew that was going to be important for me," he said. "In all aspects of my game, just being a little bigger and stronger. I really tried to focus on that in the offseason and now I just have to try and maintain what I built and not lose it with running so much in camp and everything like that."

Presumably, one of the things that the added size and strength will help Miller with is beating the press, which he'll have to do playing on the outside frequently. However, Miller's already shown improvement in that area, and it has a lot more to do with the experience he gained last season than the muscle he put on this offseason. Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver says he appreciated the way Miller continued to play fast even when he was still learning last year, but that beating the press doesn't always mean immediately going to full speed.

"The one thing that stood out to me was his releases at the line," said Garver. "He's a lot more patient as a releaser at the line of scrimmage. It doesn't mean you're slow, it just means you take a little more time to set up the defender. Instead of always just taking this wide release and getting pushed out of bounds, I think those are the things he's really starting to learn and it's really helping him as it relates to press coverage."

Garver noted that both Miller and third-year wide receiver Justin Watson came into camp in excellent shape, ready to hit the ground running. While Miller got bigger, Watson actually trimmed down a bit and is running faster. And Watson is off to a good start himself in the competition for that third spot. But Miller is too quick to get left behind.

"What has stood out about him is he's put on some weight," said Arians. "He's gotten stronger, his speed is showing up every single day."

No matter how that competition shakes out, Miller says he's already "living a dream." He might wake up to find himself running three-wides with Evans and Godwin and catching passes from the G.O.A.T. this fall.