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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 Things to Know About Bucs Day Three Picks

Get to know the Buccaneers Day Three selections in Rounds Four-Six

Apr 25, 2026 at 06:02 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

5 THINGS TO KNOW DAY 3 16X9

Round 4

DB Keionte Scott, Miami (Pick 116)

1. A one-year starter at Miami, Keionte Scott primarily played a hybrid nickel role for the Hurricanes in their 4-2-5 system. He split time between outside corner and the slot, playing with the mentality of a linebacker. In 2025, the second-team All-ACC player amassed a career-high 64 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks and two interceptions in 14 games.

2. Scott ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day and causes disruption with blazing speed and prowess near the line of scrimmage. He fires through gaps on blitzes, catching blockers off guard. Scott's effort in backside pursuit to chase down ball carriers shows up on tape, as does his ability to diagnose run plays. He quickly triggers with twitchiness and has effective change-of-direction in space.

Round 5

DT DeMonte Capehart, Clemson (Pick 155)

3. DeMontae Capehart served in a rotational role at Notre Dame, playing the one/2i technique spot. He took part in the program's jumbo packages at the goal-line. The powerful specimen fires off the ball with surprising quickness and he displaces blockers. Capehart pushes the pocket and is effective on loops. The Honorable Mention All-ACC player accumulated 21 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and two pass breakups in 11 games played in 2025 (six starts). Capehart plays with heavy hands and nimble feet. He strikes with leverage and has outstanding contact balance.

G Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame (Pick 160)

4. Billy Schrauth primarily started at left guard for the Fighting Irish but saw snaps at right guard as well during his career. He started for two and a half years and is adept at redirecting to square up rushers and identifying stunts. Schrauth sustains run blockers with strength and is proficient on combo blocks. He finishes blocks with a fiery temperament and stays balanced through contact to push blockers back. Schrauth was named one of six team captains in 2025 and set the standard with his work ethic in Indiana.

Round 6

TE Bauer Sharp, LSU (Pick 185 via trade)

5. Bauer Sharp converted from quarterback to tight end in 2022 at Southeastern Louisiana before attending Oklahoma in 2024 and LSU in 2025. Sharp adds special teams value and lined up predominately inline and in the slot at LSU. He quickly hits the gas pedal on out-breakers to generate cushion and displays physicality through contact. As a blocker, Sharp utilizes a low pad level and is proficient on underneath routes against zone.

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