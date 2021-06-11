Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mini-Camp Wrap Up, Mike Evans Gives Back & the Most Epic TikTok You've Ever Seen | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers held mandatory mini-camp this week before breaking for the summer and wide receiver Mike Evans followed it up with some community efforts. Plus, a social media video you just have to see.

Jun 11, 2021 at 04:38 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

210609_TR_MiniCamp_0072
Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

-The Buccaneers convened in their entirety for the first time since winning Super Bowl LV this week at AdventHealth Training Center. After voluntary OTAs that had seen more than 40 players show up, the three-day mandatory mini-camp was a chance for all 89 rostered players to revisit their schemes and get previews for the changes and improvements to be made for 2021.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday were days filled with meetings and practices, mimicking the rigorous schedule of training camp that will come at the end of next month. The facility was abuzz with so much activity and despite the sweltering heat of June in Florida, each practice was more high energy than the last.

If you want to catch up on some observations from those practices, I have you covered below

Day 1 Takeaways

Day 2 Takeaways

Day 3 Takeaways

-As if the week wasn't busy enough, wide receiver Mike Evans then found time for some charitable efforts in the form of the Mike Evans Family Foundation's annual events. Evans held a celebrity bowling classic on Thursday night almost immediately following the last day of practice for the team. Then, the very next morning, hosted his annual golf tournament, raising over $50,000 for his foundation that helps empower youth through education and aids victims of domestic violence.

His teammates showed up for him, too. Nearly every single receiver and their coaches came to Evans' events to lend their support for the two-time Buccaneers Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

Photos of the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night & Golf Tournament

View pictures from the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night & Golf Tournament.

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with guests during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with guests during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Giveaway items during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Giveaway items during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with guests during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with guests during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Giveaway items during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Giveaway items during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Signage during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Signage during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Activation tables during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Activation tables during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with guests during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with guests during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with guests during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with guests during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Captain Fear during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Captain Fear during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Captain Fear during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Captain Fear during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with guests during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with guests during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with guests during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with guests during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and guest during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and guest during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and guests during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and guests during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Tight End O.J. Howard #80, Tight End Tanner Hudson #88, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Tight End Cameron Brate #84 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Tight End O.J. Howard #80, Tight End Tanner Hudson #88, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Tight End Cameron Brate #84 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver, Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Tight End O.J. Howard #80, Tight End Tanner Hudson #88, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Tight End Cameron Brate #84, Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Thaddeus Lewis of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver, Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Tight End O.J. Howard #80, Tight End Tanner Hudson #88, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Tight End Cameron Brate #84, Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Thaddeus Lewis of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Captain Fear and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Captain Fear and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84, and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84, and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 and Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 and Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 and Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 and Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 and Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 and Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Travis Jonsen #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Travis Jonsen #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 and Wide Receiver Travis Jonsen #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 and Wide Receiver Travis Jonsen #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #5, Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89, Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18, and Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with guests during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #5, Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89, Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18, and Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with guests during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 79

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
210610_TR_MikeEvansBowling_0056
49 / 79
Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Guests during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 79

VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Guests during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Signage during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 79

VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Signage during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 79

VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17, Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 and Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 79

VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17, Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 and Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 and Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 79

VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 and Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 79

VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 79

VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 79

VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17, Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 and Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 79

VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17, Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 and Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 79

VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 79

VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 79

VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 and Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 79

VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 and Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, and Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 79

VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, and Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 79

VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 and Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 79

VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 and Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 79

VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88, Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 and Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 79

VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88, Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 and Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88, and Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 79

VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88, and Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 79

VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 79

VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Tight End Tanner Hudson #88, and Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 79

VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Tight End Tanner Hudson #88, and Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Tight End Tanner Hudson #88, and Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 79

VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Tight End Tanner Hudson #88, and Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 79

VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 79

VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 79

VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17, Tight End Tanner Hudson #88, Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and guests during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 79

VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17, Tight End Tanner Hudson #88, Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and guests during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 79

VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, Tight End Tanner Hudson #88, Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 79

VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, Tight End Tanner Hudson #88, Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 79

VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
-The Bucs made things official with second-round pick Kyle Trask on Tuesday, inking the former Florida Gators quarterback to a four-year deal. Trask has been getting his fair share of work this offseason during OTAs as one of two quarterbacks in attendance. Mini-camp was his first taste of working with the whole squad, including all four quarterbacks on the Bucs' roster.

"Yeah, it's not easy when you're going against our defense," said Head Coach Bruce Arians during OTAs. "He has seen a multitude of coverages and blitzes, so I'm really impressed. Having worked with guys for the first time in this offense, he's at the top of the list as far as the learning curve and he's throwing the football really well."

Bucs Tweet of the Day: The most epic TikTok ever…

Bonus: Backflipping offensive tackles

Advertising