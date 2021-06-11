Mini-Camp Wrap Up, Mike Evans Gives Back & the Most Epic TikTok You've Ever Seen | Carmen Catches Up

-The Bucs made things official with second-round pick Kyle Trask on Tuesday, inking the former Florida Gators quarterback to a four-year deal. Trask has been getting his fair share of work this offseason during OTAs as one of two quarterbacks in attendance. Mini-camp was his first taste of working with the whole squad, including all four quarterbacks on the Bucs' roster.

"Yeah, it's not easy when you're going against our defense," said Head Coach Bruce Arians during OTAs. "He has seen a multitude of coverages and blitzes, so I'm really impressed. Having worked with guys for the first time in this offense, he's at the top of the list as far as the learning curve and he's throwing the football really well."