Mini-Camp Wrap Up, Mike Evans Gives Back & the Most Epic TikTok You've Ever Seen | Carmen Catches Up

-The Buccaneers convened in their entirety for the first time since winning Super Bowl LV this week at AdventHealth Training Center. After voluntary OTAs that had seen more than 40 players show up, the three-day mandatory mini-camp was a chance for all 89 rostered players to revisit their schemes and get previews for the changes and improvements to be made for 2021.
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday were days filled with meetings and practices, mimicking the rigorous schedule of training camp that will come at the end of next month. The facility was abuzz with so much activity and despite the sweltering heat of June in Florida, each practice was more high energy than the last.
If you want to catch up on some observations from those practices, I have you covered below
-As if the week wasn't busy enough, wide receiver Mike Evans then found time for some charitable efforts in the form of the Mike Evans Family Foundation's annual events. Evans held a celebrity bowling classic on Thursday night almost immediately following the last day of practice for the team. Then, the very next morning, hosted his annual golf tournament, raising over $50,000 for his foundation that helps empower youth through education and aids victims of domestic violence.
His teammates showed up for him, too. Nearly every single receiver and their coaches came to Evans' events to lend their support for the two-time Buccaneers Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.
View pictures from the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night & Golf Tournament.
-The Bucs made things official with second-round pick Kyle Trask on Tuesday, inking the former Florida Gators quarterback to a four-year deal. Trask has been getting his fair share of work this offseason during OTAs as one of two quarterbacks in attendance. Mini-camp was his first taste of working with the whole squad, including all four quarterbacks on the Bucs' roster.
"Yeah, it's not easy when you're going against our defense," said Head Coach Bruce Arians during OTAs. "He has seen a multitude of coverages and blitzes, so I'm really impressed. Having worked with guys for the first time in this offense, he's at the top of the list as far as the learning curve and he's throwing the football really well."
Bucs Tweet of the Day: The most epic TikTok ever…
Bonus: Backflipping offensive tackles