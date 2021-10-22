Arians Sees Growth in Brady, Fournette | Carmen Catches Up

I guess you can teach an old dog new tricks after all. That growth may be no more evident than against the Bucs' Week Seven opponent. Last season in Chicago against the Bears, Brady committed maybe the most obvious faux pas in years when he held up four fingers to the sideline after a fourth-down incompletion he though had actually come on third down. Yeah, Brady lost track of the downs. Brady was still in the whirlwind period of getting used to a drastically different system than the one he had been used to operating for two decades. But he's come a long way since then – even if it was only about a year ago.

"It seems like a long time ago, but actually it wasn't that long ago," Brady said Thursday. "Yeah, that hasn't happened very often in my career; for some reason it happened in that moment. But yeah, that was a tough loss and I think we learned a lot from that loss last year. There [were] a lot of self-inflicted issues, there [were] a lot of penalties, there was a lot of miscommunication, there [were] a lot of things that weren't clean. And then ultimately, we have a chance to win the game in two-minute by going down and kicking a field goal, and we don't get the job done. So, penalties, not coming through in critical situations – I think that's something that we've come through in critical situations. We've cut down on the penalties, but we've got to stress that and continue to stress that all the time. It's not like that's ever a finished subject, either. You've got to work at it every day. You've got to sharpen your skills. You take nothing for granted. You come out here every day with the mindset you're going to work to improve and get better and gain the trust of your teammates and coaches. You can't take the foot off the gas at all. You've got to put it in every day, you've got to prove to everybody what you want to become."