Updates: Davis, Murphy-Bunting, Miller Making Good Progress

The Buccaneers began their bye week on Monday, which will give the team's relatively lengthy list of injured players some additional time to rest and recover. Head Coach Bruce Arians said the team would know more about the status of those players when the team reconvenes next week to begin preparing for a Week 10 road game against Washington. However, Arians did have an encouraging update on three players who are currently on short-term injured reserve: cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting (elbow) and Carlton Davis (calf) and wide receiver Scotty Miller (toe).