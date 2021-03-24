Free Agency Week One: Bucs Focused on Maintaining Core

Also, though he was due to become a restricted free agent, the Buccaneers also re-signed guard Aaron Stinnie, who started in the Super Bowl. In addition, potential exclusive rights free agents tight end Tanner Hudson and defensive linemen Jeremiah Ledbetter and Patrick O'Connor were also re-signed. Long-snapper Zach Triner became an exclusive rights free agent upon getting a tender offer from the team and will eventually sign it.

There is still work to be done, potentially, if the Buccaneers want to continue bringing back important players from the 2020 championship team. Defensive linemen Ndamukong Suh remains a free agent, as do running back Leonard Fournette and wide receiver Antonio Brown. Both of the team's backup quarterbacks from last year, Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin, remain unsigned as well. Still, the Buccaneers' free agency plan is undeniably off to a good start.

Also undeniable is that the lure of winning more championships has been strong for those who found a way to get what they deserved in free agency but still stay in Tampa despite a tricky salary cap situation. In some cases, it took some fancy contract structuring.

"Usually teams win then let people go and walk, because some people will usually demand a higher salary than teams are willing to be, but we made it work," said Barrett, who got the long-term deal he was seeking after playing on two straight one-year contracts. "We moved some stuff around, made some amazing deals with other guys who were free. There's no reason why we shouldn't be able to get it done."

That theme has been echoed throughout this string of re-signings. Potential free agents wanted to stay in Tampa, and they wanted their teammates to find a way to do so, as well.

"Everyone has their own families, their own direction of where they want to go, but I'm just hoping for the best for everyone on the Super Bowl team," said Gronkowski. "It will just be awesome to see everyone back, but I don't control the personnel or anything. Whatever happens happens, but it would be really cool to see everyone back and just do it again."

Added David, in a similar vein: "I'm all about team. I'm doing what I can, doing what it takes to hopefully get everybody back and go do this thing again. Like I've said before – I've said it a lot of times – the bond that we had, the bond that we shared this year was like no other, with the coaching staff included. Everybody is a real tight-knit group and that's something I haven't been around in a while and something that I definitely want to be a part of."