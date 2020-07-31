Camp Countdown: Intercepting Tom Brady

Scott Smith:

Well, this one is essentially a guessing game, so I'm not feeling much pressure. I sat here for a while trying to see if there was any logic that could lead me to a high-percentage prediction but didn't really come up with anything. So I'm going to take a wild guess and then try to reverse-engineer the logic back to the start

That wild guess is second-year inside linebacker ﻿Devin White﻿.

First of all, yes linebackers make interceptions in camp practice on a relatively frequent basis. Those are some of the most fun to watch, actually, because they often make their picks in a position to take it all the way back in the other direction. When a corner or safety picks off a pass on a deep ball that's usually about the end of that particular rep.

So, why a linebacker, Scott? Well, what have we been talking about all offseason about the positions that may get a boost from the arrival of Tom Brady? That would be tight end and running back. Tight end because the Buccaneers added Rob Gronkowski to an already strong room and he obviously has a strong preexisting bond with Brady. And running back because Brady has a history of getting the backfield involved in the passing game, especially in recent years. I'm thinking this year's camp might feature a few more short throws to the running backs and more passes overall to the tight ends, which means more opportunities for Tampa Bay's linebackers to make plays.

Carmen mentions the pass rush that helped the Bucs' defensive backs turn the corner last year. Well, in a training camp practice, pass rushers always peel off the quarterback at the last second. Don't hit the men in the orange jerseys – that's one of the most important rules of camp, and breaking it is going to get any defender an earful. For that reason, there really aren't that many hurried throws in a camp practice. You're more likely to have a coach whistle the play dead due to a non-contact "sack" than have an errant throw caused by real pressure. In contrast, underneath interceptions by linebackers often come on plays on which they sniff out where the pass is headed and jump the route. That is a matter of deception, quickness and speed, not rushed throws.

And then why Devin White in particular? Well, I easily could have gone with Lavonte David, of course. White had just one interception as a rookie in 2019; David once had a five-pick campaign. The tiebreaker for me here is motivation and emotion. Both White and David will be motivated to practice as well as possible, but I could see White getting more amped up at the thought of picking off the G.O.A.T. He might even make it a goal. David has already seen it all over eight previous training camps.