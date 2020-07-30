Camp Countdown: Arranging the Offensive Backfield

Today's Question: How do you see the offensive backfield shaping up?

Scott:

I fully believe that Arians wants to take a committee approach to the running game, with one back or another occasionally taking over a game if he has the "hot hand." That's certainly how it shook out last year between Jones and the since-departed Peyton Barber, and I believe Vaughn may have a bit more big-play juice than Barber so I think he'll get at least the same sort of timeshare.

Last year Jones had the hot hand in the opener and thus he got 13 carries to Barber's eight and produced 75 yards. Barber came back in Week Two with a 23-carry, 82-yard outing in Carolina, in which Jones only got four handoffs. After that, Jones had two more strong outings (70 and 80 yards) and though the rushing attack went into hibernation for a few weeks to follow, Jones eventually replaced Barber as the starter before midseason.

Though that seemed like a passing of the baton – and in a way it was with Barber leaving after the season and Jones becoming the presumptive starter for 2020 – the timeshare continued for the most part. Five times in an eight-game span from Weeks 8-15, Jones and Barber had either the exact same number of carries or were within one tote of each other. Jones was a bigger part of the passing game, finishing the season with 40 targets and 31 catches to Barber's 24 and 16.

So basically my prediction is that 2020 will start much as it was in 2019, with Jones as the starter and primary first and second-down back and Ogunbowale as the third-down back. The fact that Ogunbowale already knows the pass-protection responsibilities and is good at blocking keeps him in that role to start. Vaughn begins the season spelling both of them and gets close to the same number of carries as Jones. Later, as Vaughn proves he can handle the pass-protection part of it and shows that he can run routes and make an impact as a receiver, his share of the snaps and touches will begin to grow.